×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

James Blake Signs Publishing Deal With Pulse Music Group

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
James Blake
CREDIT: Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

James Blake has signed an exclusive global publishing deal with Pulse Music Group. Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham, co-CEOs of Pulse Music Group, and Maria Egan, president and head of creative, announced the signing for future works.

Already a Grammy winner earlier this year (for “King’s Dead” with Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar and Future, from the “Black Panther” soundtrack, which was named best rap performance), as well as a nominee for best new artist, the London-born Blake has collaborated with such artists as Beyoncé (he co-wrote and co-produced “Forward” on 2016’s “Lemonade”), Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Bon Iver, Vince Staples and Metro Boomin, among others. Signed to Republic Records, he has released four albums since 2011 with combined streams nearing one billion.

“We are honored to be able to join forces with such a seminal artist as James Blake,” said Egan. “This is such an important signing for Markell and our team in our mission of creatively supporting the best in class in music of all genres.”

Added Markell Casey, Pulse’s senior director, creative: ““I’m thrilled to be working with James as he is an artist I’ve admired for many years. It’s a testament to the brilliant team here at Pulse as he could have gone anywhere else but instead chose to be with us.”

Founded in 2008, Pulse’s client roster includes Rick Rubin’s American Songs, Nas’ Mass Appeal and Marc Anthony’s Magnus Media, and is credited on such hits as Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” (featuring Justin Bieber, and via Marty James), Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” and Camila Cabello’s “Havana” via Starrah among its share of more than 150 million units of recorded music sales and 10 billion-plus audio streams.

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Music

  • Rihanna at the BET Awards, Show,

    Rihanna's 2019 Album: Everything We Know So Far About 'R9'

    Rihanna clearly hasn’t spent all her time “day drinking” lately. There was a method behind the madness of seeing her in seemingly carefree mode as she downed shots with Seth Myers last week on late-night TV. She was in full promotion mode — but for the Fenty fashion line, a new designer label she’s launching [...]

  • James Blake

    James Blake Signs Publishing Deal With Pulse Music Group

    James Blake has signed an exclusive global publishing deal with Pulse Music Group. Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham, co-CEOs of Pulse Music Group, and Maria Egan, president and head of creative, announced the signing for future works. Already a Grammy winner earlier this year (for “King’s Dead” with Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar and Future, from [...]

  • Singer-rapper Psy performs during the 70th

    YG Agency Boss Quits as K-Pop Scandals Expand

    Yang Hyun-suk last week resigned from his remaining positions at YG Entertainment. The talent agency he co-founded is deeply mired in a series of inter-linked scandals that stretch from drugs to prostitution. Problems started with the band Bigbang and its star Seungri, but now also encompass other YG artists. Hwang Bo-kyung was appointed as the [...]

  • Michael JacksonMichael Jackson Concert, Los Angeles,

    Michael Jackson Estate Issues Statement of Support on 10th Anniversary of His Death

    Michael Jackson’s estate issued a statement Monday in support of the late pop star on the 10th anniversary of his death amid an ongoing battle over his reputation and legacy. The statement described Jackson as a “gifted artist and extraordinary humanitarian” whose continued influence in dance, fashion, music and art has made him “more important [...]

  • Lady Gaga Vegas Residency

    Lady Gaga Talks Importance of Pronouns, Gay Pride During Rousing Speech

    Lady Gaga was all about pride during her SiriusXM show at Harlem’s Apollo Theater Monday night. In between songs, the “Born This Way” pop star gave a rousing speech about the importance of asking people’s pronouns and the necessity of gay pride. She also referenced transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson who was widely credited with [...]

  • Billy Eichner Power of Pride Variety

    Billy Eichner on Taylor Swift's 'Calm Down' Backlash

    When Taylor Swift released her “You Need to Calm Down” music video, it seemed like every member of the LGBTQ in Hollywood was included — except for Billy Eichner. “I’m still not gay enough for Taylor Swift — or too gay — I don’t know what it is,” Eichner joked at Variety’s Power of Pride [...]

  • Jason Aldean' Today' TV show, New

    Jason Aldean Concert Cancelled Due to Severe Lightning (Watch)

    A Saturday night performance by Jason Aldean at the Country Stampede Festival in Topeka, Kansas was canceled due to a major lightning storm. According to local news, inclement weather troubled the three-day country music gathering. Rainstorms delayed the concert on multiple occasions, until eventually organizers called off Aldean’s headlining June 22 show. Watch video below [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad