James Blake Signs Publishing Deal With Pulse Music Group

James Blake has signed an exclusive global publishing deal with Pulse Music Group. Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham, co-CEOs of Pulse Music Group, and Maria Egan, president and head of creative, announced the signing for future works.

Already a Grammy winner earlier this year (for “King’s Dead” with Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar and Future, from the “Black Panther” soundtrack, which was named best rap performance), as well as a nominee for best new artist, the London-born Blake has collaborated with such artists as Beyoncé (he co-wrote and co-produced “Forward” on 2016’s “Lemonade”), Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Bon Iver, Vince Staples and Metro Boomin, among others. Signed to Republic Records, he has released four albums since 2011 with combined streams nearing one billion.

“We are honored to be able to join forces with such a seminal artist as James Blake,” said Egan. “This is such an important signing for Markell and our team in our mission of creatively supporting the best in class in music of all genres.”

Added Markell Casey, Pulse’s senior director, creative: ““I’m thrilled to be working with James as he is an artist I’ve admired for many years. It’s a testament to the brilliant team here at Pulse as he could have gone anywhere else but instead chose to be with us.”

Founded in 2008, Pulse’s client roster includes Rick Rubin’s American Songs, Nas’ Mass Appeal and Marc Anthony’s Magnus Media, and is credited on such hits as Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” (featuring Justin Bieber, and via Marty James), Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” and Camila Cabello’s “Havana” via Starrah among its share of more than 150 million units of recorded music sales and 10 billion-plus audio streams.