×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jaden Smith Shouts Out Nipsey Hussle, Rides Flying Car During Coachella Set

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jaden Smith got higher than just about anyone at Coachella during his mid-afternoon Friday set — but not in the way you might expect. For a few songs in the young rapper’s high energy performance, he performed on the roof of a Tesla car that dangled from several dozen feet above the stage. A stagehand sat in the passenger seat, clearly enjoying himself as he nodded along.

Working with a cadre of backup dancers and singers, Smith played tracks from his upcoming release, both expected this summer. The standout was a new song with the refrain “Summertime is when to fall in love” (a good play for a seasonal hit). The crowd response was biggest, though, during “Icon” — a full-on circle pit formed up front, sending energy back up to the stage for the high octane single.

The rap progeny didn’t bring out his famous parents — Will and Jada Pinkett Smith — but his sister Willlow was onstage for nearly his whole set (she’s got strong pipes, too). He did, however, shout out to both his family and slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was murdered in Los Angeles on March 31, during his short set, although the heavy autotune made the tribute a little hard to understand.

Also hard to understand was why Smith’s set closed a full 15 minutes before his slot was scheduled to end, but hey, that Tesla wasn’t going to drive itself offstage …

Variety will have much more from Coachella throughout the weekend.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Music

  • Jaden Smith Shouts Out Nipsey Hussle,

    Jaden Smith Shouts Out Nipsey Hussle, Rides Flying Car During Coachella Set

    Jaden Smith got higher than just about anyone at Coachella during his mid-afternoon Friday set — but not in the way you might expect. For a few songs in the young rapper’s high energy performance, he performed on the roof of a Tesla car that dangled from several dozen feet above the stage. A stagehand [...]

  • Aaron Lewis of Staind

    Staind’s Aaron Lewis on His Solo Country Act, and Political Correctness

    Coming of age during the post-grunge, nu-metal explosion of the mid-‘90s, Staind, fronted by Aaron Lewis, saw success across seven albums, particularly around its darkly emotive 2001 ballad, “It’s Been Awhile.” But Lewis the solo artist has gone country. It’s been nearly a decade since he kicked things off with the 2010 single “Country Boy,” [...]

  • Watch Coachella 2019: Live Stream Performances

    How to Watch Coachella Live Stream Online

    One of the most anticipated music festivals of the year kicks off in Indio, Calif., on Friday, and luckily for non-festival goers, many of the first weekend’s performances will be available to stream on YouTube. Sixty-nine artists are already confirmed to live stream their Coachella sets, such as headliners Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, and Tame [...]

  • Blackpink

    Blackpink: Everything You Need to Know About the K-Pop Sensations

    The success of Korean superstars BTS has paved the way for multiple K-pop acts to try their chances in the U.S. — but few will be making their U.S. concert debut with as much panache as Blackpink. This and next weekend, the quartet will be the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella Valley Music [...]

  • Gary Stewart

    Gary Stewart, Veteran of Rhino Records and Apple Music, Dies at 62

    UPDATED: Gary Stewart, a veteran of Rhino Records and Apple Music and a widely known figure on the Los Angeles rock scene for more than 40 years, has died, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office confirmed to Variety. He was 62. The Santa Monica Police Department confirmed that he died by suicide. A Los Angeles [...]

  • Marvin Gaye You're the Man

    Album Review: Marvin Gaye's 'You're the Man'

    With 1971’s “What’s Going On,” Marvin Gaye proved that he could make and bake his own cake, and eat it, too… that he could trade his suave, lover-man pose and debonair devil-may-care attitude for lyrical activism and righteous indignation… and that he could take the smooth, soulful voice that made him a pop superstar and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad