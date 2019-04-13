Jaden Smith Shouts Out Nipsey Hussle, Rides Flying Car During Coachella Set

Jaden Smith got higher than just about anyone at Coachella during his mid-afternoon Friday set — but not in the way you might expect. For a few songs in the young rapper’s high energy performance, he performed on the roof of a Tesla car that dangled from several dozen feet above the stage. A stagehand sat in the passenger seat, clearly enjoying himself as he nodded along.

Working with a cadre of backup dancers and singers, Smith played tracks from his upcoming release, both expected this summer. The standout was a new song with the refrain “Summertime is when to fall in love” (a good play for a seasonal hit). The crowd response was biggest, though, during “Icon” — a full-on circle pit formed up front, sending energy back up to the stage for the high octane single.

The rap progeny didn’t bring out his famous parents — Will and Jada Pinkett Smith — but his sister Willlow was onstage for nearly his whole set (she’s got strong pipes, too). He did, however, shout out to both his family and slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was murdered in Los Angeles on March 31, during his short set, although the heavy autotune made the tribute a little hard to understand.

Also hard to understand was why Smith’s set closed a full 15 minutes before his slot was scheduled to end, but hey, that Tesla wasn’t going to drive itself offstage …

