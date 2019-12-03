×

Jack Black and Jack White Finally Team Up, to Comedic Effect, on Tenacious D Single

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jack Black and Jack White at Third Man Records
CREDIT: Jablinkski Games / YouTube

The color pin wheel of celebrity Jacks finally reaches peak monochromatic glory as Jack Black and Jack White have a long-overdue collaboration in Tenacious D’s new single, “Don’t Blow It, Kage,” produced by White and released on his Third Man label.

The song came out as a limited edition 45 last week for Record Store Day Black Friday, but has just gone up for streaming on Tidal (White’s service of choice, of course), Spotify and other digital sites.

White’s contribution, besides having produced the tune live in Third Man’s “blue room,” is to serve as the very meta song’s towering subject and, eventually, late into its two-minute length, a guest star.

Jack White invited us to party, he wanted us to kick out the jams,” Black sings to his guitar playing partner, Kyle Gass, warning him: “Don’t blow it Kage, just play the best shit you’ve ever f—in’ played.” Twists ensue in short order as Gass delivers a brief acoustic guitar solo, only to have Black lament, “That sucked, you did not f—in’ party… / Jack White is drinkin’ a Bacardi / You did not f—in’ kick out the jams / You blew it, Kage, you played the worst shit you’ve ever f—in’ played.”

But wait — suddenly White is in the studio, for a spoken cameo, in which a reversal of seeming fortune is in order for Black’s poor, beleaguered partner. Without revealing all spoilers, perhaps it is revealed that it’s Black, poor judge of jam-kicking acoustic guitar solos that he is, who has really blown it in this musical love triangle.

Black had previously posted a preview mini-documentary, dubbed “Jack Gray,” about the duo’s trip to White’s facilities in Nashville and said the recording session in Third Man’s “blue room” took place “in record time—that was a really fast recording session.” There may be a good reason why: the tune lasts exactly 2:00, and does not appear to suffer from a surfeit of overdubs.

It’s as larkish as larks go — but a historic one that may finally put an end to years’ worth of jokes about what would happen if these two stars ever entered each other’s orbits. Or will it? White might have to produce a full Tenacious D to penetrate the public consciousness enough to firmly establish in the public’s mind that ebony and ivory live together in perfect harmony.

More Music

  • Jack Black and Jack White at

    Jack Black and Jack White Finally Team Up, to Comedic Effect, on Tenacious D Single

    The color pin wheel of celebrity Jacks finally reaches peak monochromatic glory as Jack Black and Jack White have a long-overdue collaboration in Tenacious D’s new single, “Don’t Blow It, Kage,” produced by White and released on his Third Man label. The song came out as a limited edition 45 last week for Record Store [...]

  • Kirby Dick Amy Ziering

    Oprah Sets Sexual Assault Documentary From ‘Hunting Ground’ Filmmakers at Apple

    Filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are directing and producing a documentary about sexual assault in the music industry. The movie, from Oprah Winfrey and Impact Partners, is set to premiere next year on Apple Plus. It follows a former music executive who grapples with whether to go public with her story of assault and [...]

  • Billie Eilish performs on the Other

    Billie Eilish, J Balvin Top Shazam’s Year-End Charts

    Hot on the heels of the announcement of the first-ever Apple Music Awards, Shazam (which is owned by Apple) has announced its 2019 year-end statistics, including most-Shazamed songs, artist and more. Billie Eilish topped two of the charts (most-Shazamed songs and most-Shazamed pop song) and J Balvin was the most-Shazamed artist. The full lists appear [...]

  • MARISA_BIANCO-26 / © Andrew Zaeh |

    Republic Records Promotes Marisa Bianco to Senior VP

    Republic Records has promoted Marisa Bianco to senior vice president of media, the company’s EVP of Media & Artist Relations Joseph Carozza announced today. Since joining Republic Records in 2014, Bianco has spearheaded a media campaign for Jonas Brothers’ No. 1 comeback album, “Happiness Begins” and played a key role in Julia Michaels’ transition from behind-the-scenes songwriter to a solo artist and Grammy Award [...]

  • Jeff Vaughn Named President of Capitol

    Jeff Vaughn Named President of Capitol Records

    As reported last week by Variety, veteran A&R executive Jeff Vaughn has been named president of Capitol Records, it was officially announced today by Capitol Music Group Chairman & CEO Steve Barnett, to whom Vaughn will report. Vaughn will assume his new position on January 1, 2020 and will be based in Hollywood at CMG’s [...]

  • Billie Eilish performs on stage during

    Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X Win Inaugural Apple Music Awards

    In the wee hours of Tuesday Apple announced the inaugural Apple Music Awards, “a celebration of the best and boldest musicians of 2019 and the enormous impact they have had on global culture this year.” The winners are Artist of the Year Billie Eilish, Breakthrough Artist of the Year Lizzo, and the Song of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad