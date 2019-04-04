Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock Sign With Sony/ATV (EXCLUSIVE)

Little Mix members Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have signed a worldwide publishing deal with Sony/ATV via the company’s new joint venture TwentySeven Music Publishing, headed by industry veteran Barry Weiss, founder of the RECORDS label (LSD, Noah Cyrus), and songwriter and RECORDS A&R consultant Jenna Andrews.

The British girl group has notched more than a dozen hits in the U.K., including five No. 1s. Since winning “The X Factor” in 2011, Little Mix have released five studio albums. Their 2018 single “Woman Like Me” featured Nicki Minaj and was co-written by Ed Sheeran.

Said Thirlwall and Pinnock in a joint statement: “We’re so excited to be a part of the Sony/ATV and TwentySeven team! It feels amazing after eight years in the industry to be recognized as songwriters! We can’t wait to begin our journey with Jenna Andrews and Barry Weiss.”

“We’re an unlikely pairing of business and creative but the alchemy really works,” added Weiss and Andrews. “We’re ready to kill it in the world of music publishing and are excited about Little Mix, our other new signings and the opportunity to partner with everyone at Sony/ATV.”

Other signings to TwentySeven include Los Angeles-based songwriter and artist Anna Clendening and producer, engineer and writer DJ Rob Grimaldi, who has worked with Capitol Records act Queen Naija. The JV also has an administration deal with Wide Open Music (Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell, Ash Bowers). A&R consultant Randi Razzano also joins, based in L.A., and TwentySeven is looking to hire an A&R consultant focusing on urban.

Sony/ATV is home to more than 3 million copyrights including hits by Frank Sinatra, the Beatles, Taylor Swift and Sia.