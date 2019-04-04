You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock Sign With Sony/ATV (EXCLUSIVE)

The company also launches TwentySeven Music Publishing with executive Barry Weiss and songwriter Jenna Andrews.

By

Executive Editor, Music

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Molly Adams/Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Little Mix members Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have signed a worldwide publishing deal with Sony/ATV via the company’s new joint venture TwentySeven Music Publishing, headed by industry veteran Barry Weiss, founder of the RECORDS label (LSD, Noah Cyrus), and songwriter and RECORDS A&R consultant Jenna Andrews.

The British girl group has notched more than a dozen hits in the U.K., including five No. 1s. Since winning “The X Factor” in 2011, Little Mix have released five studio albums. Their 2018 single “Woman Like Me” featured Nicki Minaj and was co-written by Ed Sheeran.

Said Thirlwall and Pinnock in a joint statement: “We’re so excited to be a part of the Sony/ATV and TwentySeven team! It feels amazing after eight years in the industry to be recognized as songwriters! We can’t wait to begin our journey with Jenna Andrews and Barry Weiss.”

“We’re an unlikely pairing of business and creative but the alchemy really works,” added Weiss and Andrews. “We’re ready to kill it in the world of music publishing and are excited about Little Mix, our other new signings and the opportunity to partner with everyone at Sony/ATV.”

Other signings to TwentySeven include Los Angeles-based songwriter and artist Anna Clendening and producer, engineer and writer DJ Rob Grimaldi, who has worked with Capitol Records act Queen Naija. The JV also has an administration deal with Wide Open Music (Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell, Ash Bowers). A&R consultant Randi Razzano also joins, based in L.A., and TwentySeven is looking to hire an A&R consultant focusing on urban.

Sony/ATV is home to more than 3 million copyrights including hits by Frank Sinatra, the Beatles, Taylor Swift and Sia.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Music

  • David Israelite

    Have Songwriters Turned the Tide Against Big Tech? (Guest Column)

    It’s no secret that the songwriting and music-publishing communities feel they have been short-changed by the streaming revolution. In this guest post, National Music Publishers Association chief David Israelite talks about the role social media has played in tilting public opinion toward the songwriters’ and music publishers’ arguments on the matter.  Since the dawn of [...]

  • Tom Petty

    Tom Petty's Widow Battles Daughter For Control of Estate

    Tom Petty’s widow is fighting a probate battle with his daughter, which could affect the release of compilations from the late singer-songwriter’s catalog. Dana York Petty filed a petition on Tuesday in probate court in Los Angeles, in which she alleges that Petty’s daughter Adria has attempted to seize control of the estate. Petty died [...]

  • Red Bull Radio

    Red Bull Radio and Music Academy to Shut Down This Fall

    Red Bull Music Academy and Red Bull Radio will both close after 21 years this fall, the company announced today. Both entities will cease operations by Oct. 31. The move does not affect the Red Bull Festival, which was formerly associated with the Academy but separated; the festival announced a robust lineup for its New York [...]

  • Sting

    Sting, Imagine Dragons, Martin Bandier to Be Honored at 2019 BMI Pop Awards

    Performance rights organization BMI has announced that Sting, Imagine Dragons and music publishing executive Martin Bandier will be honored at the 67th Annual BMI Pop Awards. After nearly 15 million radio plays, Sting’s and the Police’s signature hit “Every Breath You Take” will be celebrated as BMI’s most performed song at the ceremony, taking place [...]

  • Britney Spears

    Britney Spears Checks Into Mental Health Facility

    Britney Spears has checked into a psychiatric facility after suffering from emotional distress, a source confirms to Variety. The 37 year-old singer was admitted over a week ago, as first reported by TMZ, and is expected to remain in treatment for a month. Spears has been troubled over the past year by her father’s health [...]

  • iHeartMedia Files for Potential IPO

    iHeartMedia Files for Potential IPO

    As it nears the exit of a year-long bankruptcy reorganization, iHeartMedia filed paperwork laying the groundwork for an initial public offering — to raise money to pay off its debts. The radio broadcasting giant and podcast leader may decide to pursue an IPO, or execute a direct listing (as Spotify did in its unconventional IPO [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad