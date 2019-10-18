×
Issa Rae Launches Raedio Label With Atlantic; Watch First Release, TeaMarrr’s ‘Kinda Love’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jem Aswad

Raedio, the new label co-founded by Emmy-nominated actress-producer-writer Issa Rae, and Atlantic Records have announced a new partnership, which kicks off with today’s release of the new single, “Kinda Love,” by singer-rapper TeaMarrr. The companion visual, directed by child (Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye), features cameos from Rae and comedian Jessie Woo — watch it below.

Formed earlier this year, Raedio serves artists and creators at the highest level as an “audio everywhere company,” according to the announcement. The label also is a platform to align acts with film and television projects, commercials, podcasts, and other endeavors.

Rae has maintained a close connection to the music world throughout her career. Her Peabody Award-winning HBO series “Insecure” has featured the work of female, independent or Los Angeles-based artists including Jazmine Sullivan, SZA, City Girls, Saweetie, Radiant Children, and more. Indeed, Rae’s emphasis on the importance of soundtracks dates back to her early web series, including “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.”

TeaMarrr (the three “r”s are not a typo) is a Boston-born, Los Angeles-based, Haitian-American singer-songwriter who broke through last year with the single “One Job” and its eye-popping video, which racked up more than 1.2 million streams and caught the attention of Rae, who signed her as the new label’s flagship artist. TeaMarrr’s forthright lyrics, melodic ability and elaborate choreography are all on display in the brand-new “Kinda Love” video, which is the first fruit of her alliance with Rae — watch it below.

“Music has always been an essential part of every project I do and working with emerging talent is a personal passion,” Rae said. “Raedio allows me to continue that work within the music industry and audio entertainment space. The Atlantic Records team are innovators in terms of shifting and shaping culture. I’m excited to join forces with them to discover new artists,”

Issa Rae is a next-level, future-thinking creative force who’s been breaking down cultural barriers and conquering one field after another,” said Atlantic Chairman & COO Julie Greenwald. “She’s made music a central character in her artistic evolution, and now she’s brought all that amazing passion, inspiration, and taste to the formation of Raedio. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Issa and her team on this exciting new venture, and TeaMarrr is the perfect artist to launch with.”

Raedio also provides music supervision services for HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” The Raedio team, led by Rae’s longtime business development executive and now President, Benoni Tagoe, champions the next generation of artists and presents a progressive paradigm for the music industry.

