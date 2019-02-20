Island Records Names Christine Kauffman Senior VP of Brand Partnerships

Veteran advertising executive Christine Kauffman has been named senior VP of brand partnerships at Island Records, the company announced today. She will be based in New York and report to Island COO Eric Wong.

In making the announcement, Island President Darcus Beese said, “The fast-paced and competitive field of strategic brand marketing has become an important focus of the music industry during the past decade. With Christine’s wide-ranging areas of specialization, it is crystal clear to me that she is the perfect executive to bring Island’s Brand Partnerships operation to the forefront of our industry.”

“We are thrilled that Christine Kauffman is taking over the Brand Partnership reins at Island,” said Wong. “Her track record at iHeartMedia, Bloomberg, and Condé Nast place her in the upper echelon of savvy business developers, with a wealth of experience across global media platforms that will serve us all admirably as she begins her new role at Island.”

“I’m excited to join Island at this pivotal moment, when there is such a tremendous opportunity to create significant brand opportunities for our artists,” said Kauffman. “I am fortunate to have Darcus and Eric in my corner as mentors.”

Prior to her new role, Kauffman served in senior roles at iHeartMedia, Bloomberg, Condé Nast’s Wired, The Daily Beast and InStyle. She began her professional career in the music industry with marketing and sales positions at EMI Music, Universal Music Group, and DreamWorks Records.