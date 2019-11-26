Irving Azoff and Nicki Minaj to Keynote 2020 Pollstar Live Conference

Veteran music manager and mogul Irving Azoff will sit down with his client Nicki Minaj for a keynote conversation at the Pollstar Live Conference, set to take place Feb. 4 to Feb. 6 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Azoff’s management roster includes the Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Gwen Stefani, Christina Aguilera, John Mayer, Van Halen, Steely Dan and Chelsea Handler. Other Azoff holdings include performance rights organization Global Music Rights Harry Styles, Lizzo and Full Stop Management with clients Harry Styles, Lizzo, Meghan Trainor, Kanye West and Charli XCX, among others.

Azoff and Minaj’s professional relationship has evolved dramatically since 2018 when Minaj used her Beats 1 Queen Radio show to accuse Azoff of launching a smear campaign in an effort to sabotage her North American tour. But once Minaj left her longtime home Blueprint Group and managers Cortez Bryant and Gee Roberson, she and Azoff came together in a detente orchestrated by Apple’s Larry Jackson. Minaj later invited Azoff to call into her show and talk about the perceived conflict, which included another Azoff client, Travis Scott.

Minaj is an unparalleled hitmaker with dozens of credits to her name. She has collaborated with Beyonce, Madonna, Eminem, Lil Wayne, Drake, Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion, among others. She also has appeared on “American Idol,” “The Other Woman” and “Barbershop: The Next Cut.” She’s also actively engaged in giving back, starting a Student of the Game scholarship in 2018 which awarded 37 college students with tuition money.

Pollstar Live is an extension of trade magazine Pollstar, which reports on the live entertainment industry. The three-day conference includes panels with industry thought leaders and executives, among them Motown’s Ethiopia Habtemariam and Mick Management’s Jonathan Eshak. The gathering begins with Production Live and culminates with the Pollstar Awards.