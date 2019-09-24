×
INXS’ Monumental 1991 Wembley Concert Film Restored for Theater Run (EXCLUSIVE)

INXS - Michael HutchenceINXS in concert, Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - 13 Jul 1991
CREDIT: Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock

INXS frontman Michael Hutchence’s 1997 death meant many still-coming-of-age fans were unable to see the Australian band’s magnetism live in its original form.

“Live Baby Live,” an album of the band’s 1991 sold out Wembley Stadium concert, assuaged some, as did its David Mallet-directed video accompaniment. Then the film disappeared, and longtime manager Chris M. Murphy spent 10 years looking for the original 35mm film cans which were eventually located in Australia.

Now Fathom Events is bringing a new widescreen 4K Ultra HD restoration of the film to theaters along with a new Dolby Atmos audio mix by executive music producer Giles Martin and Sam Okell, who worked out of Abbey Road Studios. “Live Baby Live,” which includes a previously unseen “lost” track, will screen in theaters beginning on Nov. 14, starting in Australia and New Zealand then making its way to North and South America on Dec. 9 along with other international territories. Head to INXScinema.com for a list of participating theaters and watch the trailer below:

The release of “Live Baby Live” follows the documentary “Mystify: Michael Hutchence.” Said Murphy in announcing the project: “Watching it back Michael is better than even I thought he was — how he managed the stage. His voice became more powerful as the gig went along. It was extraordinary to watch — the crowd and band were as one”.

In 1991, INXS was still touring behind the album “X,” which had seen double-platinum sales in the U.S., and playing some of the biggest venues of the band’s career including a headlining slot at Rock in Rio. In July, they played Wembley to a sold-out crowd of nearly 74,000. Filming the concert required Mallet, who had directed the likes of Pink Floyd and David Bowie, to use 17 cameras and a helicopter. Financing for ‘Live Baby Live’ was aided by Geoff Kempin, who would go on to co-found Eagle Rock Entertainment but was head of PolyGram Video at the time.

 

Said INXS co-founder Tim Farriss: “We were just six blokes from Australia that treated Wembley Stadium like just another pub gig, we went it in with a PA and a few lights and played our asses off. No ego ramps, no back-up singers, no props, no grand pianos etc, just the six of us….and the audience went nuts! That’s all we needed!”

It is widely considered one of Hutchence’s finest performances, of which Martin said: “This new mix of ‘Live Baby Live’ captures one of the biggest global sensations at the height of their powers. INXS are one of the greatest bands to have graced the Wembley Stadium stage. The sheer scale of seeing an audience moving as one to the music is mesmerizing. Working on the film took me back to a time where an audience completely connects with a band without holding up any phones, and the energy in the stadium is mind blowing”.

An announcement of a new soundtrack to “Live Baby Live Wembley 1991” is forthcoming.

