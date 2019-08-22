×

And the New Interscope Records Publicity Chief Is…

Cara Donatto ankles Atlantic for the Universal Music Group label.

Shirley Halperin

John Janick Interscope Geffen
Variety has confirmed one of the worst kept secrets in the music business: Cara Donatto is joining Interscope Geffen A&M (IGA) as its new head of publicity. She arrives at the Universal Music Group label from Atlantic Records, where she has spent nearly two decades of her career guiding public relations strategy for such artists as Bruno Mars, Missy Elliott and Janelle Monae.

The Los Angeles-based Donatto succeeds longtime IGA executive Dennis Dennehy who, after two decades at the label, left in May for AEG Presents, where he is chief communications officer. Dennehy’s title was executive vice president.

Under John Janick (pictured), IGA’s chairman who stepped in following the exit of Jimmy Iovine in 2012, the label has flourished across multiple genres. In recent years the company has had success with releases by Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, U2, Eminem, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Ella Mai and Madonna, among others. The label is based out of the UMG complex in Santa Monica.

Donatto, who at Atlantic serves as senior vice president, publicity, is expected to start just after Labor Day, according to sources. Her resume includes previous positions at Island Def Jam Records, as director of media and artist relations, and manager of publicity for Vibe and Spin magazines.

