Interscope Records Appoints Caroline ‘Baroline’ Diaz Senior Director of A&R

By
Variety Staff

caroline diaz
CREDIT: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Caroline “Baroline” Diaz has joined Interscope Records as Senior Director of A&R. She arrives from Columbia Records and will report to Interscope Geffen A&M EVP of Urban Operations, Nicole Wyskoarko. Prior to Columbia, Diaz held a promotion position at Def Jam Recordings, where she worked national campaigns for such label artists as 2 Chainz and YG.

Said Wyskoark in announcing Diaz’s hiring: “In a short period of time Baroline has proven herself to be an unstoppable force.  We’re excited about what she brings to the culture of the label as a young dynamic woman working in A&R.”

“I’m excited to join the team at Interscope,” added Diaz, who had also previously served as operations manager at EMVE Management Group, which collaborated with brands like CÎROC, Bad Boy, and VH1. “The label is home to so many great artists who move culture and my goal is to add to that legacy.”

Variety named Interscope Geffen A&M chairman John Janick Executive of the Year at its annual Hitmakers event in November 2018 for having steered the Universal Music Group label to successes across multiple genres including pop (Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You”), Hip-hop (JuiceWRLD’s “Lucid Dreams”), soundtracks (“A Star Is Born” and “Black Panther”) and more.

  

    

