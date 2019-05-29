×
Interscope Publicity Chief Dennis Dennehy Headed to AEG Presents

Jem Aswad

Veteran Interscope head of publicity Dennis Dennehy, who over the years has played a huge role in the careers of Eminem, Lady Gaga, Beck and many others, is headed to a new role at AEG Presents, sources close to the situation tell Variety.

In his new role he will work with AEG VP of communications Michael Roth and the company’s executives and affiliated businesses — including Coachella producer Goldenvoice and its CEO Paul Tollett, president of global touring Gary Gersh (Dennehy’s former colleague at Geffen Records) and others — to heighten its profile and tell its stories. AEG Presents is the world’s second-largest live-entertainment company and operates such iconic venues as the Staples Center in Los Angeles and the O2 Arena in London.

He will continue to represent Eminem, independently of his new role with AEG.

Dennehy has been with Interscope Records for some 20 years and with Universal Music Group for 27: Prior to joining Interscope, he was with Geffen and DGC Records during the second half of the label’s glory years. He has long been one of the most experienced and effective major-label publicists in the business, while also keeping a relatively low profile — if Eminem is on a red carpet, Dennehy is usually several steps away, within earshot but out of camera range. He began his career in 1991 at the New York office of the German-based heavy metal label Noise Records.

