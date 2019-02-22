Imagine Dragons Topples Nickelback as World’s Worst Band, Says Slipknot Frontman

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has chosen Nickelback’s successor as the most reviled band on earth: Imagine Dragons.

During an interview on Tuesday, February 19, conducted by Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones for his radio show, “Jonesy’s Jukebox,” on Los Angeles’ KLOS, Jones made a comment about Nickelback being the “scapegoat of rock ‘n’ roll.” Taylor said that the band behind hit songs such as “How You Remind Me” and “Photograph” is “passing the baton to Imagine Dragons right now — and I love it.”

Taylor continued to bash the “Radioactive” group, who 63-year-old Jones said he was not familiar with, by saying, “I’ll tell you what they are — they’re awful. So, that’s cool.”

Taylor lives in the same town form which Imagine Dragons hails, Las Vegas, and joked that he was concerned about going “home to protests.”

He finished the rant by saying, “People are slowly coming back to appreciate Nickelback, and then just turning their irksome ire towards Imagine Dragons.”

Will Taylor’s (backhanded) compliment help mend fences with Nickelback’s frontman, Chad Kroeger, with whom he’s feuded over many years? The two musicians have reportedly been on the outs since the late ’90s when both of their bands were signed to the same label, Roadrunner Records.

Their arguing got really ugly in the summer of 2017, though, after Kroeger said in an interview that Taylor’s Stone Sour “sound like Nickelback light” and Slipknot is just a gimmicky act.

“How good can your music be if you’ve got to beat each other up onstage [and] throw up in your own masks every night?” he asked in reference to Slipknot. “Music shouldn’t come with a gimmick. Music should just be music.”

In response, Taylor called Kroeger a “d–khead,” adding that he doesn’t care about what he has to say. “Chad Kroeger is to rock what KFC is to chicken,” he cracked. “I’ll still eat it, but I’m not gonna feel good about it.”

There were other jabs thrown around by both of the grown men at the time. However, Taylor stated that his hatred is directed only at Kroeger and not the other members of Nickelback.

Neither Kroeger or Imagine Dragons, which is fronted by Dan Reynolds, have responded to Taylor’s comments yet.

Watch the Jonesy interview below: