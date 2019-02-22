×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Imagine Dragons Topples Nickelback as World’s Worst Band, Says Slipknot Frontman

By

Cheryl A.'s Most Recent Stories

View All
Imagine Dragons - Dan ReynoldsImagine Dragons in concert at Manchester Arena, UK - 06 Mar 2018
CREDIT: Picturematt/REX/Shutterstock

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has chosen Nickelback’s successor as the most reviled band on earth: Imagine Dragons.

During an interview on Tuesday, February 19, conducted by Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones for his  radio show, “Jonesy’s Jukebox,” on Los Angeles’ KLOS, Jones made a comment about Nickelback being the “scapegoat of rock ‘n’ roll.” Taylor said that the band behind hit songs such as “How You Remind Me” and “Photograph” is “passing the baton to Imagine Dragons right now — and I love it.”

Taylor continued to bash the “Radioactive” group, who 63-year-old Jones said he was not familiar with, by saying, “I’ll tell you what they are — they’re awful. So, that’s cool.”

Taylor lives in the same town form which Imagine Dragons hails, Las Vegas, and joked that he was concerned about going “home to protests.”

He finished the rant by saying, “People are slowly coming back to appreciate Nickelback, and then just turning their irksome ire towards Imagine Dragons.”

Will Taylor’s (backhanded) compliment help mend fences with Nickelback’s frontman, Chad Kroeger, with whom he’s feuded over many years? The two musicians have reportedly been on the outs since the late ’90s when both of their bands were signed to the same label, Roadrunner Records.

Related

Their arguing got really ugly in the summer of 2017, though, after Kroeger said in an interview that Taylor’s Stone Sour “sound like Nickelback light” and Slipknot is just a gimmicky act.

“How good can your music be if you’ve got to beat each other up onstage [and] throw up in your own masks every night?” he asked in reference to Slipknot. “Music shouldn’t come with a gimmick. Music should just be music.”

In response, Taylor called Kroeger a “d–khead,” adding that he doesn’t care about what he has to say. “Chad Kroeger is to rock what KFC is to chicken,” he cracked. “I’ll still eat it, but I’m not gonna feel good about it.”

There were other jabs thrown around by both of the grown men at the time. However, Taylor stated that his hatred is directed only at Kroeger and not the other members of Nickelback.

Neither Kroeger or Imagine Dragons, which is fronted by Dan Reynolds, have responded to Taylor’s comments yet.

Watch the Jonesy interview below:

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More Music

  • Imagine Dragons - Dan ReynoldsImagine Dragons

    Imagine Dragons Topples Nickelback as World's Worst Band, Says Slipknot Frontman

    Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has chosen Nickelback’s successor as the most reviled band on earth: Imagine Dragons. During an interview on Tuesday, February 19, conducted by Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones for his  radio show, “Jonesy’s Jukebox,” on Los Angeles’ KLOS, Jones made a comment about Nickelback being the “scapegoat of rock [...]

  • Behind the Hit: How Diplo Found

    Hitmaker of the Month: How Diplo Found Dance-Pop Perfection With 'Electricity'

    The third time was a charm for super-producer duo Silk City, the first collaboration between longtime friends Diplo (A.K.A. Thomas Wesley Pentz, Jr.) and Mark Ronson, who between them have worked with everyone from M.I.A. and Madonna and Beyonce (Diplo) to Lady Gaga and Amy Winehouse and Bruno Mars (Ronson). After releasing the pair of [...]

  • Jussie Smollett court

    Jussie Smollett's Attorneys Say He Was Victim of Police 'Spectacle'

    Jussie Smollett’s legal team issued a defiant statement on Thursday night, saying the “Empire” actor feels betrayed by the justice system and hinting at a political motive for his prosecution. Smollett was arrested early Thursday on a felony charge of filing a false police report. He was released after a court hearing on $100,000 bond, [...]

  • Best Score Nominee Alexandre Desplat Is

    Best Score Nominee Alexandre Desplat to Skip Oscar Ceremony

    Best score nominee Alexandre Desplat will be unable to attend Sunday’s Oscar ceremonies because of recent throat surgery, a rep for the composer confirms. The French native, already a two-time Oscar winner (for 2014’s “Grand Budapest Hotel” and 2017’s “The Shape of Water”), is nominated this year for his Japanese-flavored score for Wes Anderson’s “Isle [...]

  • Credit: Photo by Adela Loconte/REX/Shutterstock (9788964b)Gary

    Gary Clark Jr. Finds the Right Words, as Well as Solos, on New Album

    From the scorched earth rock and anti-racist (and anti-Trump-ian) howl of its title tune to the pounding country-blues of “The Governor,” with its cynical take on social justice issues, Gary Clark Jr.’s third studio effort, “This Land,” does what none of the 35-year-old singer-guitarist’s albums have in the past: it puts his mouth where his [...]

  • Heather Parry Live Nation

    Heather Parry Fired From Live Nation Productions

    Live Nation Entertainment announced Thursday that Heather Parry will leave the company following a Variety investigation into allegations of workplace bullying. Parry ran Live Nation Productions, the TV and film arm of the touring conglomerate, for three years. In December, Variety reported that Live Nation’s human resources department had been repeatedly warned that Parry was [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad