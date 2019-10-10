×

Billie Eilish, The Black Keys, Blink-182 Among Headliners for iHeartRadio’s Alter Ego

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Black Keys - Patrick Camey, Dan AuerbachThe Black Keys in concert, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, USA - 05 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock

The lineup for the 2020 edition of iHeartRadio’s Alter Ego, a multi-band bill that serves to showcase some of the biggest names in alternative rock, has been revealed. Taking the stage for the third annual concert, set for the Forum in Los Angeles on January 18, 2020, will be Billie Eilish, The Black Keys, Blink-182, The Lumineers, Rex Orange County and SHAED.

The event is hosted by Los Angeles’ ALT 98.7, and nationally-syndicated personality Woody of “The Woody Show” and will be livestreamed on LiveXLive.com across over 70 alternative and rock iHeartRadio stations.

Said Lisa Worden, Program Director for ALT 98.7 and Alternative Rock Brand Manager for iHeartMedia: “For the third year in a row, iHeartRadio is bringing the biggest names in Alternative and Rock music together for one huge night. This is a show everyone will love.”

“This event, this lineup, is WAY out of our league,” cracked Woody. “That said, it’s going to be incredible. I can’t see how this night could end up any other way!”

Last year’s Alter Ego bill included sets by Twenty-One Pilots, the Revivalists, Rise Against, Bishop Briggs, Weezer, the Killers, and Muse.

Other live events in the iHeartRadio portfolio include the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide Jingle Ball Concert Tour, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, the iHeartCountry Festival, iHeartRadio Wango Tango and the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

More Music

  • Kacey Musgraves Care Bears

    Kacey Musgraves, Sia Create Care Bears for International Day of the Girl

    Kacey Musgraves, Sia and Sophia Bush are among the celebs who have designed vinyl Care Bears in honor of International Day of the Girl. The one-of-a-kind collectibles are now up for auction on ebay with proceeds benefiting humanitarian organization CARE. “This International Day of the Girl, I’m proud to team up with CARE and Care [...]

  • Teddy Geiger

    Songwriter-Producer Teddy Geiger Extends Publishing Pact with Big Deal, Family Affair

    Songwriter and producer Teddy Geiger, recently best known as music superstar Shawn Mendes’ key behind-the-scenes collaborator, has renewed a global publishing deal with Big Deal Music Group and Family Affair Productions, the companies announced Thursday. Big Deal and Family Affair first signed Geiger five years ago, when she was first beginning to partner with Mendes [...]

  • 10K Projects Signs Joint Venture With

    10K Projects Signs Joint Venture With Taz Taylor's Internet Money Collective

    Elliot Grainge’s 10K Projects announced today that it has signed producer-songwriter Taz Taylor and his creative collective Internet Money to a joint venture label deal.  The first track released under the new agreement is “Somebody,” by Internet Money featuring Lil Tecca and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, which is being released on all platforms tomorrow [...]

  • New Order Music Documentary Lands at

    New Order Music Documentary Lands at Showtime

    Showtime has picked up a feature length documentary about iconic British band New Order. Mike Christie (“Hansa Studios: By The Wall 1976-90″) produced and directed “New Order: Decades.” It follows the group’s preparations as they re-stage their collaboration “So It Goes” with the artist Liam Gillick and a 12-piece synthesizer orchestra during the Manchester International [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad