Billie Eilish, The Black Keys, Blink-182 Among Headliners for iHeartRadio’s Alter Ego

The lineup for the 2020 edition of iHeartRadio’s Alter Ego, a multi-band bill that serves to showcase some of the biggest names in alternative rock, has been revealed. Taking the stage for the third annual concert, set for the Forum in Los Angeles on January 18, 2020, will be Billie Eilish, The Black Keys, Blink-182, The Lumineers, Rex Orange County and SHAED.

The event is hosted by Los Angeles’ ALT 98.7, and nationally-syndicated personality Woody of “The Woody Show” and will be livestreamed on LiveXLive.com across over 70 alternative and rock iHeartRadio stations.

Said Lisa Worden, Program Director for ALT 98.7 and Alternative Rock Brand Manager for iHeartMedia: “For the third year in a row, iHeartRadio is bringing the biggest names in Alternative and Rock music together for one huge night. This is a show everyone will love.”

“This event, this lineup, is WAY out of our league,” cracked Woody. “That said, it’s going to be incredible. I can’t see how this night could end up any other way!”

Last year’s Alter Ego bill included sets by Twenty-One Pilots, the Revivalists, Rise Against, Bishop Briggs, Weezer, the Killers, and Muse.

Other live events in the iHeartRadio portfolio include the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide Jingle Ball Concert Tour, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, the iHeartCountry Festival, iHeartRadio Wango Tango and the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.