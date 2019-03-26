iHeartMedia Strikes Multi-Year Deal With LiveXLive

iHeartMedia today announced a multi-year agreement with LiveXLive, a digital media company focused on live entertainment. According to the announcement, the deal combines content, production, distribution and promotion. The newly expanded partnership gives LiveXLive exclusive global livestreaming rights for 17 iHeartRadio marquee events this year, including iHeartRadio’s ALTer Ego, iHeartCountry Festival, iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival and iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, as well as licensing and streaming rights for select iHeartRadio Theater shows. Located in New York and Los Angeles, the intimate theaters bring fans performances from recording artists as well as events such as album release parties.

The partnership will also feature new co-produced and co-promoted video content for fans including a co-created iHeartRadio channel on LiveXLive built on an extensive library of content.

“From the start, our mission has been to deliver the ‘best seat in the house’ to fans of all genres of music,” said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveXLive. “This deal immediately allows us to expand and diversify our programming through iHeartMedia’s reach of a quarter of a billion people across radio, digital, social and more.”

“We are all about connecting great artists with their fans in every way we can,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “This partnership with LiveXLive will expand the reach of our one of a kind iHeartRadio events and theater shows to new audiences.”

LiveXLive has streamed more than 24 music festivals, concerts and other live music events across the globe featuring over 400 hours of live content during its 2019 fiscal year. The company continues to expand its offering, with 50 music festivals and concert livestreams planned for the 2020 fiscal year.