Backstreet Boys, Ella Mai, Marshmello Added to iHeartRadio Awards Lineup

The lineup for Thursday’s 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards has grown, with the addition of the Backstreet Boys, Ella Mai, Lovelytheband, and Marshmello with special guest Lauv to the two-hour telecast, which will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater on Fox. Also joining the roster will be Travis Barker and Yungblud, slated to appear as guests with Halsey.

They join the previously announced performers Ariana Grande, Kacey Musgraves, John Legend, Garth Brooks and Alicia Keys. Presenters at the sixth annual event, hosted by T-Pain, include Bebe Rexha, Katy Perry, Elle Fanning, Shay Mitchell, Zedd and Pharrell Williams.

While Taylor Swift is not performing, her appearance is being highly touted, as she is slated to stop by to pick up the tour of the year award. Keys will receive the iHeart Innovator Award, Halsey is due for the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award, and Brooks is being honored with the first-ever Artist of the Decade Award.

Cardi B and Post Malone were among the multiple nominees when the full list was announced Jan. 9. A few winners have already been announced: Panic! At the Disco will take home best alternative rock album of the year, Jason Aldean will be recognized for best country album, Marshmello has won best dance artist of the year, Imagine Dragons will be honored with the most thumbed up artist of the year and the Chainsmokers willl receive best dance album of the year.

The event will also air on iHeartMedia radio stations and be available for streaming on the iHeartRadio music podcast.