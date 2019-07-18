Iggy Pop to Drop ‘Somber and Contemplative’ New Album, ‘Free,’ in September

Iggy Pop today confirmed the title and release date of his first new album in three years, “Free,” which comes out Sept. 6 on Loma Vista Records.

While it follows 2016’s “Post Pop Depression,” a hard-rocking collaboration with Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme that was the highest-charting album of Pop’s 50-year-plus career, according the the announcement, “ ‘Free’ has virtually nothing in common sonically with its predecessor — or with any other Iggy Pop album.”

Key collaborators include trumpeter Leron Thomas and guitarist Sarah Lipstate, who works under the name Noveller.

“On the process that led Iggy and principal players Leron Thomas and Noveller to create this uniquely somber and contemplative entry in the Iggy Pop canon,” the announcement continues, “Iggy says:

“‘This is an album in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice…

“‘By the end of the tours following ‘Post Pop Depression,’ I felt sure that I had rid myself of the problem of chronic insecurity that had dogged my life and career for too long.

“’But I also felt drained. And I felt like I wanted to put on shades, turn my back, and walk away. I wanted to be free. I know that’s an illusion, and that freedom is only something you feel, but I have lived my life thus far in the belief that that feeling is all that is worth pursuing; all that you need – not happiness or love necessarily, but the feeling of being free. So this album just kind of happened to me, and I let it happen.’”

Indeed, the first song is a minute-and-48-seconds-long atmospheric track, check it out below.

Full tracklisting for Free: