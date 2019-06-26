Idris Elba Signs With Universal Music Publishing Group

Actor and musician Idris Elba has signed an exclusive, worldwide publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG). In addition, UMPG will sub-publish artists signed to Elba’s record label, 7Wallace, which launched in 2015 and is based in London.

The accomplished star of such films as “The Wire”, “Luther” and “Beasts of No Nation,” Elba also performs as a DJ, most recently making an appearance in the dance tent at Coachella and set to appear next month at Glastonbury.

Musically, his latest projects include cowriting, rapping and singing the track “Boasty,” with Wiley, Stefflon Don and Sean Paul, which has already reached 22 million YouTube views and the top of the U.K. Indie Charts. Other recent collaborations include works with the likes of Kranium, Slick Rick, Tiggs Da Author and Poo Bear.

Said UMPG UK MD Mike McCormack in making the announcement: “Like countless other folks, I’ve been a fan of Idris through his acting roles for years with, so when I first heard and loved ‘Boasty’ a few months ago and found that Idris had remixed and rewritten the song, it was my top priority to sign him to UMPG. … Now ‘Boasty’ has become one of the hits of the year, and I’ve also gotten to experience Idris’ incredible and relentless work ethic, his boundless charm, and that passion with dedication to succeed as much in music as he has with his acting career. Idris’ musical/DJ aspirations are so big, it’s a great fit for our global company as we can support his vision and ambition worldwide.

Related Troy Tomlinson Leaves Sony/ATV to Head UMPG Nashville; Will Taylor Swift Follow? Who Should Play James Bond Next?

Elba is managed by Katy Ellis of Anglo Management, who added: “Teaming up with Mike McCormack and his team was an easy decision. Idris’ songwriting ambition and drive knows no boundaries and requires a strong and openminded team that can help us deliver his ambition, and Mike and his team get Idris musically. Really important is the strength of the relationship in the U.S. where Idris is marrying his film and music, and we need the experience of a team that is used to working with international acts across film and music at the highest level.”

Los Angeles-based UMPG operates 47 offices in 45 countries.