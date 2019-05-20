ICM Adds Sinead O’Connor, Chaka Khan to Agency’s Roster

ICM Partners has added Sinead O’Connor and Chaka Khan to its roster.

O’Connor, who currently uses the name Shuhada Sadaqat, signs with ICM for North American representation in all areas. The Irish singer-songwriter will be represented by a team of agents led by partner/co-head of worldwide concerts Rob Prinz, Mike Hayes and Brandon Zmigrocki. She is managed by brothers Kenneth Papenfus and Carl Papenfus of 67 Management.

Best known for 1990’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” O’Connor recently converted to Islam and is working on her 11th studio album, “No Mud No Lotus.” She is expected to tour behind it as well.

“We are truly excited and honored to be working with such a talented, unique and groundbreaking artist,” said Prinz. “We cannot wait to see her performing in North America again.”

Khan, the iconic singer best known for the 1978 empowerment anthem “I’m Every Woman” and the 1984 pop hit “I Feel For You,” signs with ICM for worldwide representation in all areas. Her team of agents is led by partner/head of music Mark Siegel. She released her 12th studio album, “Hello Happiness,” in February.

Khan is a 10-time Grammy Award winner and is managed by George Fuller, her longtime creative director.

Said Siegel: “Chaka Khan is more than an artist; she is a world-renowned icon. Her timeless music and unmatched style has blazed a path for generations of music creators, and we are excited to have the privilege to be a part of her incredible team.”