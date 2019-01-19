×
BMG Signs Huey Lewis and the News

The band will release new music for the first time in 18 years.

Variety Staff

Huey Lewis
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/AP/REX/Shuttersto

Huey Lewis and the News, the band that soundtracked much of the 1980s, will return with a new album in 2019. The group has signed with BMG, the company announced today (Jan. 18), setting the stage for the tenth studio album and the first time they’re releasing original music in 18 years.

Formed by Lewis in the Bay Area in 1979, the group went on to score a slew of radio hits including “Heart of Rock & Roll,” “I Want A New Drug,” “If This Is It,” “Stuck With You”and “Do You Believe In Love,” among others. The band’s “The Power of Love,” from 1985’s hit movie “Back To The Future,” was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song and Lewis is himself an accomplish actor, having appeared in such films as “Short Cuts” and “Duets.”

Now entering their 39th year together, Huey Lewis last released an album in 2010, a tribute to Stax Records called “Soulsville.”

Said Lewis: “We’re very excited about our new album, and honestly feel that it’s among our best work – we cannot wait to get it out to fans! We’re equally excited to be with BMG, whose reputation as a ‘music-first’ label precedes them admirably.”

John Loeffler, BMG’s EVP of marketing and repertoire, New York, called the signing “a perfect match.”

Huey Lewis and the News members include Lewis (vocals and harmonica), Johnny Colla (saxophone, guitar and vocals), Bill Gibson (drums, percussion and vocals), Sean Hopper (keyboards and vocals), Stef Burns (guitars and vocals) and John Pierce (bass) along with a horn section featuring Rob Sudduth (tenor saxophone), Marvin McFadden (trumpet) and Johnnie Bamont (baritone saxophone).

