Howard Stern Heads to Hollywood for First West Coast Broadcast in 20 Years

Fans of the Howard Stern Show are all too familiar with the host’s distaste for air travel, but Stern will have to brave a cross-country flight next month as he jets off to Los Angeles in order to celebrate the opening of Sirius XM’s new Hollywood studio complex. His Oct. 7 appearance at the complex will mark his first broadcast from the West Coast in 20 years and Stern’s first show outside of New York in 15, according to Sirius XM and Pandora.

The complex, located in the Hollywood Media District at 953 N. Sycamore Ave., will serve the West Coast artist community by focusing on entertainment, music, exclusive performances and talk programming.

In February, Sirius XM completed its acquisition of Pandora Media in a $3.5 billion deal.

“The launch of our new SiriusXM/Pandora Hollywood complex is a major step forward in creating the best coast to coast content for our listeners,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. “This world class studio and performance space in the heart of the entertainment capital of the world was a priority for us. As the slate of programming we are delivering over the next month demonstrates, this space will be a must destination for talent and we can’t wait to bring this great content to our listeners nationwide.”

Leading up to the King of All Media’s arrival, Sirius will broadcast four weeks of special programs and performances across a variety of SiriusXM channels from from the new studio and concert venues around L.A.

Week one features SiriusXM hosts Jess Cagle, Andy Cohen and Jenny McCarthy who will welcome Chelsea Handler, Neil Patrick Harris, Julia Roberts, Carrie Underwood, Renée Zellweger and more to the air.

“American Idol” season four winner Carrie Underwood will also sit down with McCarthy for a Town Hall session on Sept. 11; Dave Matthews is scheduled to perform an exclusive set on the same day for The Garage as well as his own Dave Matthews Radio; Billie Eilish is also on deck for a live show from the Troubadour on Sept. 18; and Zellweger will participate in a live Q&A from the Lionsgate screening room in Santa Monica on Sept. 20.