×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How to Watch Nipsey Hussle Memorial Online

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nipsey Hussle dead
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The Nipsey Hussle public memorial, which will be held at Los Angeles’ Staples Center tomorrow morning, will be livestreamed on BET starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The live, commercial-free coveragewill be anchored by BET News’ Marc Lamont Hill who will be joined by entertainment journalist Gia Peppers.

Tickets for the ceremony, which were free, sold out within minutes of being made available yesterday.

The 33-year-old Hussle (legal name: Ermias Asghedom) was murdered on March 31 in front of Marathon Clothing, one of several businesses he owned in his native South Los Angeles. Police on Tuesday arrested Eric Holder and Thursday filed charges of murder and attempted murder against him; he is being held on $5 million bail. He appeared in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday afternoon, where he was represented by attorney Chris Darden. Darden entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

While Hussle was a Grammy-nominated rapper and a long-established figure on the hip-hop scene — he released his first mixtape in 2005 — his musical influence is overshadowed by his work as an entrepreneur and businessman, and particularly his influence on his home neighborhoods in South Los Angeles. He owned many businesses in the area and was renowned for his kindness to the community, giving jobs to struggling residents, donating money and clothing to a local elementary school.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

More Music

  • Nipsey Hussle dead

    How to Watch Nipsey Hussle Memorial Online

    The Nipsey Hussle public memorial, which will be held at Los Angeles’ Staples Center tomorrow morning, will be livestreamed on BET starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The live, commercial-free coveragewill be anchored by BET News’ Marc Lamont Hill who will be joined by entertainment journalist Gia Peppers. Tickets for the ceremony, which were free, sold out [...]

  • Coachella

    Coachella Posts Set Times

    Gentleman and ladies, start your circling. Roughly 72 hours out from the beginning of weekend 1, the Coachella festival has released a full schedule for the Aug. 12-14 and 19-21 gatherings. Billie Eilish, the musical meme and bestselling artist of the moment, plays at the Outdoor Theatre Saturday at 9:35. That’ll create a crush, so [...]

  • Swedish DJ, remixer and record producer

    New Avicii Song Drops: ‘SOS,’ Featuring Aloe Blacc

    “SOS,” the first song from the forthcoming posthumous Avicii album, dropped today. The song, which features vocals from “Wake Me Up” singer Aloe Blacc and is quite distinctively an Avicii track, is the first to arrive from the album, which is called “Tim” and is due in June. Collaborators said was nearly finished at the [...]

  • Fyre Festival

    Attorney Recalls How the Fyre Festival Was Brought Down, Step by Step

    Ben Meiselas wasn’t just a central figure in the class-action cases against the disastrous 2017 Fyre Festival — he’s also a star of both the Hulu and Netflix documentaries of the event. For anyone who doesn’t know, the Fyre Festival was advertised as a luxury event with gourmet chefs on a beautiful island where Migos, Blink-182 and [...]

  • Amazon Echo Link Amp Now on

    Amazon Starts Selling Its Echo Link Amp

    Amazon finally began selling its Echo Link Amp Wednesday, making it easier for audiophiles to bring internet-connected music streaming and voice control to their favorite pair of speakers. The Link Amp is available on Amazon.com for $299.99, and was first announced in September of 2018. The device comes with a built-in 2-channel amplifier, with up [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad