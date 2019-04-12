×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How Motown and ‘The Big Chill’ Revolutionized the Music and Advertising Industries

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Motown Records stumbled into the 1980s from the ‘70s, watching its greatest hitmakers return to the charts via other labels — Diana Ross at RCA, Marvin Gaye at Columbia and, of course, Michael Jackson and his brothers at Epic. Its fortunes perked up a bit in 1982 with hits from Lionel Richie and DeBarge, but overall, the label was on a downhill slide from its glory days.

Then came 1983.

That year saw two significant events restore interest in Motown and its peerless catalog (and fatten its bank balance) that would resonate for decades — and would also affect the way film, television and music intersect.

May 1983 saw the debut of NBC’s Emmy-winning “Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever.” The show was watched by 34 million viewers and introduced Jackson’s moonwalk to the world — cementing his status as the world’s biggest superstar — but it also had a huge impact on the legendary Motown quintet the Temptations. The group’s duel format with the Four Tops was one of the show’s centerpieces, and was an element the Temps and Four Tops would take on the road for decades to come. Meanwhile, the Temps’ former lead singers, David Ruffin and Eddie Kendricks, revived their Motown hits with an assist from Daryl Hall & John Oates a year later and became a steady touring machine.

Related

But more significantly for the label and its catalog, September 1983 saw the release of “The Big Chill,” a film laser-targeted at the Baby Boomer generation that included nine songs from Motown’s glory days. Lawrence Kasdan’s picture ran in theaters for a little more than four months, grossing $56.3 million — and the Motown-released soundtrack was just as popular as the film. The soundtrack reached gold status — half a million shipped — in three months, went platinum (a million) within six months and was certified six-times platinum in 1998. Three years after its release, it passed “Saturday Night Fever” to become the longest-charting contemporary soundtrack in history; it would stay on the  album chart for 161 weeks, peaking at No. 17. In 1985, long after “The Big Chill” was out of theaters, the only soundtracks that sold more copies were “Beverly Hills Cop” and “Purple Rain.”

But even more so, it was a game-changer for advertising, and film and TV. Producers started to take a hard look at how nostalgia could play in a contemporary setting with music as a driver, using original recordings rather than sound-alikes and rewrites. Before long, advertisers were turning to oldies to sell sneakers and automobiles, with Lincoln-Mercury driving the effort by featuring the music of the Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations and Martha & the Vandellas.

For the first time in a long while, an ad could even create a hit record: In 1986, “I Heard it Through the Grapevine” was introduced to a new audience via the fictional, animated R&B covers “group” the California Raisins, which was originally created as an advertising vehicle for the raisin industry but ended up releasing four albums.

In the wake of the film’s success, even album rock radio started shifting toward older tracks such as the ones the film revived, such as the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get You Want” and Procol Harum’s “A Whiter Shade of Pale” — a move that arguably could be called the dawn of classic-rock radio. Oldies radio, too, was on an upward swing as a genre — K-Earth’s first year strictly devoted to classics to the ‘60s and early ‘70s was 1985 — and the soundtrack expanded the number of Temptations, Marvin Gaye and Smokey Robinson songs in the radio repertoire.

And all across America, nightclubs were getting in on the thirst for the Sound of Young America as “Motown Nights” sprang up across the country, especially in the boomer-heavy suburbs.

It also certainly didn’t hurt that Phil Collins, Soft Cell and the duo of David Bowie & Mick Jagger had hits with Motown classics in the first half of the ‘80s, further solidifying the enduring appeal of the material.

Five years after “The Big Chill’s” debut, Gordy sold the label to MCA for $61 million. Richie and Stevie Wonder were its hottest stars, but there’s little question that the catalog is the crown jewel — due in no small part to “The Big Chill” and “Motown 25.”

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Biz

  • Disney-Plus-Logo

    Disney Stock Pops, Netflix Shares Dip After Disney+ Aggressive Pricing Revealed

    Investors cheered Disney’s bold new foray into subscription streaming with Disney+, pushing shares up over 10% in morning trading Friday — while Netflix’s stock was down more than 3%. Disney announced that its Disney+ SVOD service would cost $6.99 per month, nearly half the price of Netflix’s standard $13 monthly plan, at its 2019 Investor [...]

  • Stock Regulator Sounds Warning on DMG

    China's Stock Regulator Sounds Warning on Yinji Media (EXCLUSIVE)

    China’s stock market regulator has hung a warning sign – almost literally – on Yinji Media, the listed Chinese company that split off from DMG Entertainment five years ago. The China Securities Regulatory Commission earlier this week ordered that the stock’s name be re-designated as “ST Yinji,” or “Special Treatment Yinji,” as a warning to [...]

  • Chris Fenton

    Chris Fenton Accused of Masquerading as 'Player' as DMG Lost Millions

    DMG Entertainment has fired back against Chris Fenton, the former head of its motion picture group who filed a $30 million breach of contract suit in February. In a counterclaim, DMG blasts Fenton as a disloyal employee who advanced his own interests at the company’s expense. The suit alleges that Fenton “cultivated his persona of [...]

  • Disney Plus

    Disney Flexes Brand Muscle and Investment Capabilities in Unveiling Disney Plus

    Disney has thrown down the content gauntlet. The company capped a three and a half hour investor presentation on its plans to move aggressively into the direct-to-consumer arena Thursday with news that produced gasps from the roughly 250 Wall Street analysts and reporters in the room. The $6.99 monthly price of its cornerstone Disney Plus [...]

  • Marvel's 'What If,' 'Frozen 2' Docu-Series

    Marvel 'What If' Animated Show, 'Frozen II' Docu-Series Headed to Disney+

    Disney+ is planning a number of behind-the-scenes production documentary series, making the most of its investment in content for the upcoming streaming services. Disney+ is also planning a Marvel “What If” animated series that will take a cue from its comic book series of the same name that explores alternative histories for key characters and [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Chicago Sues Jussie Smollett to Recoup Cost of Hate Crime Probe

    The city of Chicago sued “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett on Thursday, as it seeks to recoup the cost of police overtime spent investigating his alleged hate crime. Smollett is accused of staging the Jan. 29 assault, in which he claimed to have been beaten by two men who shouted racist and homophobic epithets and put [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad