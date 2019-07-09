×

Hootie & the Blowfish, Marshmello, Darren Criss, More Join iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

Hootie & The Blowfish, Marshmello and Steve Aoki, alongside special guests Darren Criss and Monsta X, have joined the lineup for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

The latest additions join already-announced performers Alicia Keys, Cage The Elephant, Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, Def Leppard, French Montana, Halsey, Heart, H.E.R., Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band and more. The two-day concert will take place Sept. 20-21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and Ryan Seacrest will host for the ninth time. 

The Daytime Stage, which will take place Saturday, will feature performances by Juice WRLD, Maren Morris, Billie Eilish, Old Dominion, H.E.R., Zara Larsson, CNCO, Brett Young, FLETCHER, Monsta X, Bryce Vine and Lauv in addition to interactive experiences and fan zones.

“Year after year, the iHeartRadio Music Festival continues to captivate audiences nationwide,” said Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia. “Since its inception in 2011, this festival has become the can’t miss music event of the year. We’re thrilled to once again bring the world’s biggest artists together on one stage for one incredible weekend.”

Fans will be able to watch or listen to the festival remotely through a live broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations, and a two-night special on the CW Network will also air the event on Wednesday, October 2 and Thursday, October 3 from 8 to 10 p.m.

