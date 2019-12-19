×
Red Light Management, Live Nation to Host Grammy Week Concert to Aid the Homeless

Homeward Bound will feature performances by Elle King, Jason Mraz, the Doors' Robby Krieger and John Densmore, among others.

By
Variety Staff

Lucie Silvas. Elle King poses in Nashville, TennMusic Elle King, Nashville, USA - 20 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

The first-ever Homeward Bound concert will take place on Jan. 23 at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles. The Red Light Management and Live Nation hosted event will feature performances and appearances by Elle King, Jason Mraz, Fitz And The Tantrums, Phillip Phillips and Scarypoolparty along with a reunion of the Doors members Robby Krieger and John Densmore — their first time playing together in 20 years.

In addition, duets are planned — with Ingrid Michaelson and Maddie Poppe plus Dave Stewart and his daughter Kaya Stewart on deck. Other planned participants include the Voices of Our City Choir, a choral group whose focus is the unsheltered, providing hope and possibility through the healing power of music, and the Homeless Chef, a service that provides healthy meals made from locally sourced artisan ingredients, which will cater the event.

This one-night-only Grammy week event is aimed at raising awareness and funds for the L.A. homeless community with all proceeds benefitting PATH (People Assisting The Homeless), a non-profit that helps build affordable housing and provide support services throughout the state of California. A recent government report found that nearly half of America’s homeless are found in California.

Grammy week begins on Jan. 20 and features daily and nightly events leading up to the big show on Jan. 26 which airs live on CBS.

