Layoffs Hit Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group

Roughly 22 people have been affected by layoffs at the Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group, as well as its corporate owner Valence Media, individuals familiar with the staff reduction told Variety.

News was handed down Thursday that Dana Miller, chief marketing officer for both the show business and music trade publications, was out — as well as several of her New York-based staff, said the insiders. Miller departs in the middle of the lucrative and hectic awards season at THR. Programming Billboard’s annual Women in Music event was among her duties.

As many as five departments lost employees, another person with knowledge of the company said, in an ongoing reorganization.

THR-Billboard was acquired and folded into Valence last February, along with Dick Clark Productions and “House of Cards” producer Media Rights Capital.

Billboard magazine managing editor Jayme Klock was believed to have been affected by cuts, though one of the insiders disputed this, saying she left the company in late 2018.

While those close to Valence say the reorganization will lead to new hires in the near future, the media business has been fraught with similar cuts in in the past year. Staff at Conde Nast in ad sales and tech were laid off last fall (to say nothing of the company’s CEO Bob Sauerberg, who let go around the same time) after posting $120 million in losses for 2017.

A spokesperson for Valence declined to comment on the matter. Valence is led by co-CEOs Asif Satchu and Modi Wiczyk. Billionaire and Los Angeles Dodgers owner Todd Boehly serves as chairman.

