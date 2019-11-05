‘Joker,’ ‘Lion King,’ ‘Us’ Lead 2019 Hollywood Music in Media Awards Nominees

The Hollywood Music in Media Awards, known for recognizing music in film, TV, video games commercials and trailers, announced its 2019 nominees. Among the nominated films are “Joker” (composer Hildur Guðnadóttir is pictured), “Little Women,” “Us,” “Rocketman” and more.

Past honorees include Ludwig Goransson (“Black Panther”), Alexandre Desplat (“Shape of Water”), songs from “La La Land” and “A Star is Born.”

For the 10th anniversary concert & gala, the organization will host past winners. In addition to Jakob Dylan (“The Wallflowers”) and Kris Bowers (“Green Book”), composers and songwriters from The Society of Composers & Lyricists, The Alliance of Female Composers and the Guild of Music Supervisors will present and/or perform.

With over 500 submissions globally, HMMA nominations are selected by an advisory board and selection committee that includes journalists, music executives and music-media industry professionals comprised of select members of the Society of Composers and Lyricists, Television Academy, the AMPAS Music Branch and NARAS.

The awards will be held at the Avalon in Hollywood on Nov. 20.

A partial list of the visual media nominees:

Original Score – Feature Film

Marco Beltrami & Buck Sanders – “Ford V Ferrari”

Terence Blanchard – “Harriet”

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Joker”

Michael Giacchino – “Jojo Rabbit”

Nicholas Britell – “The King”

Alexandre Desplat – “Little Women”

Randy Newman – “Marriage Story”

Daniel Pemberton – “Motherless Brooklyn”

Alberto Iglesias – “Pain & Glory”

Jung Jaeil – “Parasite”

Daniel Lopatin – “Uncut Gems”

Original Score – Sci-fi/Fantasy

Junkie Xl – “Alita: Battle Angel”

Alan Silvestri – “Avengers: Endgame”

Hans Zimmer – “Dark Phoenix”

Geoff Zanelli – “Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil”

Benjamin Wallfisch – “Shazam”

Michael Giacchino – “Spider-man: Far From Home”

Original Score – Horror Film

Joseph Bishara – “The Curse Of La Llorona”

Sqürl – “The Dead Don’t Die”

Benjamin Wallfisch – “It Chapter 2”

Michael Abels – “Us”

David Sardy – “Zombieland: Double Tap”

Original Score – Animated Film

Rupert Gregson-Williams – “Abominable”

Arturo Cardelús – “Buñuel In The Labyrinth Of The Turtles”

Christophe Beck – “Frozen 2”

John Powell – “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Dan Levy – “I Lost My Body”

Carter Burwell – “Missing Link”

Original Score – Documentary

Matt Morton – “Apollo 11”

Jeff Beal – “The Biggest Little Farm”

Alex Heffes – “The Elephant Queen”

Anne Nikitin – “Untouchable: The Rise And Fall Of Harvey Weinstein”

Marcelo Zarvos – “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali”

Kathryn Bostic – “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”

Original Song – Feature Film

“Speechless” from “Aladdin,” written by Alan Menken, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, performed by Naomi Scott.

“I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough,” written by Diane Warren, performed by Chrissy Metz.

“One Little Soldier” from “Bombshell,” written and performed by Regina Spektor.

“Stand Up” from “Harriet,” written by Cynthia Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell, performed by Cynthia Erivo.

“Getting Started” from “Hobbs And Shaw,” written by Kyle Williams, Joel Rousseau, Justin Amundrud, Andrew Deroberts and Zach Skelton, performed by Aloe Blacc and Jid.

“Spirit” from “The Lion King,” written by Ilya Salmanzadeh, Labrinth and Beyoncé, performed by Beyoncé.

“Daily Battles” from “Motherless Brooklyn,” written by Thom Yorke, performed by Yorke And Flea.

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” from “Rocketman,” written by Elton John and Bernie Taupin, performed by John and Taron Egerton.

Original Song – Animated Film

“Beautiful Life” from “Abominable,” written by Bleta Rexha, David Saint Fleur, Samuel James Zammarelli, Nicholas Black and Christopher Tempest, performed by Bebe Rexha.

“Haunted Heart” from “The Addams Family,” written By Christina Aguilera, Antonina Armato and Tim James, performed by Christina Aguilera.

“Into The Unknown” from “Frozen 2,” written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, performed by Idina Menzel.

“Together From Afar” from “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” written by John Powell and Jonsi, performed by Jonsi.

“Invisible” from “Klaus,” written by Justin Tranter, Jussi Ilmari Karvinen p/k/a “Jussifer” and Caroline Pennell, performed by Zara Larsson.

“It’s Gonna Be A Lovely Day” from “The Secret Life Of Pets 2,” written by Adam Aminé Daniel, Bill Withers, Brandon Hamlin, Gamal Kosh Lewis, Marc Sibley, Nathan Cunningham and Skip Scarborough, performed by Lunchmoney Lewis ft. Aminé.

Original Song – Documentary

“Frozen Song” from “Arctic & Antarctica,” written and performed by Milana Zilnik.

“Bathtubs Over Broadway” from “Bathtubs Over Broadway,” written by Anthony Dilorenzo and Steven Young, performed by “Bathtubs Over Broadway” session singers.

“Sun, Flood, Or Drought” from “The Biggest Little Farm,” written by Scott Avett and Seth Avett, performed by The Avett Brothers.

“Letter To My Godfather” from “The Black Godfather,” written by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, performed by Pharrell Williams.

“Da Bronx” from “The Bronx, Usa,” written by Paul Williams and Charles Fox, performed by Robert Klein and Donald Webber, Jr..

“In This Together” from “Our Planet” written by Steven Price and Ellie Goulding, performed by Ellie Goulding.