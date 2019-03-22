×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hitmaker of the Month: Ariana Grande Collaborator Victoria Monét on ‘Thank U, Next’

Presented by BMI

By

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Victoria Monet
CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Sh

Victoria Monét is what you’d call an all-around creative. A singer, songwriter and dancer, the Sacramento native is also among Ariana Grande’s go-to collaborators. Most recently, Monet had a hand in constructing Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” which topped the charts in multiple territories upon its November 2018 release, including the United States, the U.K., Australia, Canada and beyond. To date, the song has notched more than 661 million plays on Spotify and its “Mean Girls” -inspired video (in which Monet cameos) has logged over 340 million views.  

“It was a big mix of emotions, a lot of things were happening,” Monét tells Variety of the song which pays tribute to Grande’s real-life exes — namely, the late Mac Miller and former fiance Pete Davidson. “[For] one, she was still healing. Two, she was trying to express and heal through music — but surrounded by friends and a bunch of champagne.” Monet describes the room in which “Thank U, Next” was conceived as “very celebratory and very therapeutic for all of us. We got a lot closer, not just as a group of friends, but in the partnership between the producers and writers.”

Related

Also credited on the track are writers Tayla Parx, Njomza Vitia, Kimberly Krysiuk, Tommy Brown, Michael Foster and Charles Anderson; Brown, Foster and Anderson served as producers.

In an impressive show of single conviction, the record came to fruition in just under two weeks, Monet explains. A month after its recording, Republic Records had already serviced the song to streaming services and radio stations. Says Monet: “I’ve never had music come out so quickly.” In fact, Monet reveals even she didn’t know the song would drop. As she recalls: “Pete did something on SNL. The next morning, Ari’s, like, ‘Victoria, we’re putting out “thank u, next” today!’ I was, like, ‘huh?’ With pop songs, they usually have a three-month roll out. This was not that. She dropped it like a rapper. I was, like, ‘Oh shit okay, we doing this.’”

Monet and Grande go back. “The first session we ever had was two years before her first album, randomly with her and Nick Jonas,” says the songwriter, who’s also credited on Grande’s “7 Rings.” “We ended up really loving each other’s working relationship, but then at some point, the friendship part just trumped the work. We were spending time with each other and not talking about music. It developed into ‘regardless of music, I f–k with you and I love you.’ Music is definitely a cherry on top and a privilege to be able to do with your friend, because it just becomes the most honest work we do.”

When asked about her knack for constructing perfect pop records, Monet insists it’s quite the opposite. “The best records are not perfect,” she says. “They don’t sound digital or like someone applied rules. What resonates with people most is that it’s relatable and human, the flaws may be in the lyrics. It feels like something tangible instead of something photoshopped. Like why are you photoshopping your songs? Why are you critiquing life? Which is imperfect. It’s not even thinking about perfection, just writing whatever you feel honestly.”

With only 12% of working songwriters being women, Monet is pushing for better gender representation in her field and recently appeared on an International Womens’ Day panel called Girls Make Beats alongside Tinashe, PJ and Serayah. “I’m an advocate for women to become more aware of the different positions in the music industry,” says Monet. “Opportunities like this really make a difference and can influence a young girl’s life and carry throughout her career. It’s important for me to be an example of something they dream that could possibly happen.”

As behind-the-scenes players like Parx, Julia Michaels and Benny Blanco are segueing into successful careers as artists, Monet also looks to be heading down a similar path. “It’s only adding fire and confidence to what I’m creating,” she says. “Having a successful record [with] someone else allows you [to get] closer to the dream that you could potentially write something that big for yourself. Looking at it from the outside, there’s nothing better than the position I’m in now. I’m really blessed to be finally here. It’s been a long time coming and it’s grind time. This really cool window of opportunity has opened and if I don’t slip through it right now, it’ll close. I’m just working my ass off trying to make it happen.”

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Music

  • 'This Isn’t Spinal Tap': Dishing the

    'This Isn’t Spinal Tap': Dishing the Dirt on Motley Crue's Surprisingly Dark Biopic

    The new, eagerly awaited Motley Crue biopic, based on Neil Strauss’ best-selling 2001 book, “The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band,” premieres today on Netflix after a seemingly endless 13 years in development hell. Those anticipating “a fun ‘80s music movie,” as Crue bassist Nikki Sixx puts it, will inevitably be stunned [...]

  • Victoria Monet

    Hitmaker of the Month: Ariana Grande Collaborator Victoria Monét on 'Thank U, Next'

    Victoria Monét is what you’d call an all-around creative. A singer, songwriter and dancer, the Sacramento native is also among Ariana Grande’s go-to collaborators. Most recently, Monet had a hand in constructing Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” which topped the charts in multiple territories upon its November 2018 release, including the United States, the U.K., Australia, [...]

  • Tame Impala FYF Fest

    Tame Impala Drop House-y New Single 'Patience' (Listen)

    Australia’s Tame Impala tend to switch things up with each album, but we’d have to say that an infusion of house music and Philadelphia soul were not what we were expecting. The group — which, in the studio, is essentially frontman Kevin Parker — has delivered what may be their most infectious single yet with “Patience,” [...]

  • Danny Bennett, Tony Bennett, Sir Lucian

    Verve President Danny Bennett Steps Down as UMG Restructures Jazz and Classical Divisions

    Verve Label Group president/CEO Danny Bennett has stepped down, Universal Music Group announced Thursday. Oversight of Verve will be taken over by Dickon Stainer, president/CEO of Universal Classics and Jazz, who will add the labels to a stable that already includes heading up Deutsche Grammophon and the Decca Label Group. The restructuring was cited by the [...]

  • Exclusive All RoundMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Lennon Stella's Post-'Nashville' Pop Video Shows 'Bitch'-iness Cuts Across Genders

    What happens when a Canadian country girl goes pop? America is finding out this year via Lennon Stella, the 19-year-old former co-star of TV’s “Nashville,” who signed to Barry Weiss’ Records imprint (which has a deal via Columbia Records) in the winter of 2018, and who this month released a stellar new song, “Bitch (Takes [...]

  • Members of the public mourn at

    Guy Oseary’s New Zealand Fundraiser Nears $150,000, Continues Raising Money

    In the wake of the horrific shootings at New Zealand mosques last week that killed some 49 people, Maverick chief Guy Oseary launched a GoFundMe campaign to “support those affected by this tragedy at this very difficult time,” and began it with an $18,000 donation. Boosted by donations from many celebrities — including Amy Schumer, [...]

  • Justin Carter Dead: Country Singer Dies

    Country Singer Justin Carter Dies After Accidental Shooting on Music Video Set

    Texas country music upstart Justin Carter has died from a gunshot wound, in an accident that took place while a gun was being as a prop for a music video being filmed in his apartment, according to reports out of Houston. Carter, 35, died Saturday, the same week he had signed a management deal and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad