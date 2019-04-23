×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hitmaker of the Month Tayla Parx on Ariana Grande’s Emotional Journey to ‘7 Rings’

Presented by BMI

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tayla Parx
CREDIT: Madeleine Dalla/Atlantic Records

On Tayla Parx’s debut album, “We Need to Talk,” released April 5th, fans finally got a glimpse of the preternaturally seasoned songwriter that they’d never seen — or, rather, heard — before. “It’s my perspective without any filter,” says Parx of her solo songs. “I’m an artist that pushes the boundaries of both genre and gender.”

But it’s those so-called filters that have solidified her status as Variety‘s hitmaker of the month. As a songwriter, Parx’s recent credits include Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” and “High Hopes” by Panic! at the Disco,“ both songs with tremendous staying power, on the charts, in streaming metrics and on the radio. Says Parx: “When you get me writing for someone else, it’s about their ideas, their way of saying, ‘I love you’ or ‘I hate you.’”

The secret to her craft? “I like to keep the same process because it works — it goes back to learning people,” says the Dallas native. “When I step foot into the studio with an artist, My first question is: ‘How was your day? What have you been going through?’ The cool thing is that it’s like a therapy session.”

Related

Grande’s undeniable “7 Rings,“ which racked up nearly 60 million audio streams this month alone, is a prime example of inspiration that came from emotional tumult. “I had to get to know Ariana and really, truly listen to her,” says the 25-year-old Parx. “That song began with the craziest weekend in New York,” she recalls, referring to the pop star’s very public break-up with “SNL” cast member Pete Davidson (who would quickly rebound with actress Kate Beckinsale). “I was watching Ariana’s life unravel and re-stitch itself back up again within the span of a week, and towards the middle of that week, she walks into the studio with a big bag from Tiffany’s. She’s like: ‘I just want to thank you guys for being here for me — for your friendship.’ It was a really nice gesture to show her way of caring. That’s the wonderful part about songwriting — it’s real life. There’s a song in every situation.” (On “7 Rings,” Parks is credited alongside Victoria Monét, Njomza Vitia, Kimberly Krysiuk, Tommy Brown, Michael Foster, Charles Anderson and Rodgers & Hammerstein, the latter of whom earn the lion’s share of publishing on the song.)

Grande’s hit parade garnered the pop singer critical praise. “It all started with the ‘Thank U, Next’ record because people were seeing that she was genuine this time around,” says Parx. “She showed a different type of vulnerability than ever before. She’s also being very sassy on the top-line, which is fun, because we don’t really hear Ariana talk s—. She’s stunting like a rapper would do on this record instead of being cutesy and sweet.”

Indeed, not only did Grande score one of the longest-charting hits of the year — with 2.8 million adjusted units for
for “7 Rings,” according to BuzzAngle Music — she also achieved another successful step in her evolution as a credibly artist. “It goes back to authenticity — she’s not asking for permission to be herself this time around,” Parx says of her mission to empower (rather than, say, enable) Grande. In fact, Parx believes that female artists should stick to working with female songwriters for this reason alone. “There’s only so much that you can explain to a man who you know comes from a completely different world than you do.”

That said, Parx remains an equal-opportunity hitmaker who is happy to work with male artists such as Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco, whose “High Hopes” has moved 2.3 million adjusted units to date. “Anything I do is ‘Tayla-made,’” says Parx, “because I really do tailor [songs] specifically for every artist, which is why I’m able to jump from genre to genre.” And gender to gender. “I’ve written for both guys and girls. … It’s more than just me and my abilities — it’s this artist and their energy that is allowing for the song to be what it is.”

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More Music

  • Tayla Parx

    Hitmaker of the Month Tayla Parx on Ariana Grande's Emotional Journey to '7 Rings'

    On Tayla Parx’s debut album, “We Need to Talk,” released April 5th, fans finally got a glimpse of the preternaturally seasoned songwriter that they’d never seen — or, rather, heard — before. “It’s my perspective without any filter,” says Parx of her solo songs. “I’m an artist that pushes the boundaries of both genre and [...]

  • Beyonce Lemonade HBO

    Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ Is Finally Available on Spotify and Apple Music

    As exclusively revealed by Variety last week, Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ album — which had been exclusively available for streaming on Tidal — is now available across all major streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music. Upon its release in 2016, sources close to the singer said that the album would be a Tidal exclusive “in perpetuity,” [...]

  • Britney Spears

    Britney Spears' Fans Demand Release of Pop Star from Psychiatric Facility

    A group of protesters gathered outside City Hall in West Hollywood on Monday afternoon (April 22) to demand the release of pop star Britney Spears from a psychiatric facility. Carrying “Free Britney” signs and chanting “Hands off, Britney” and “Justice for Britney” about a dozen fans took to the corner of Santa Monica Blvd. and [...]

  • Arista Records Names Danny Cooper Senior

    Arista Records Names Danny Cooper Senior VP of Promotion

    Danny Cooper has been named senior vice president of promotion at Arista Records, it was announced today by John Boulos, the label’s executive VP of promotion. In this role, Cooper will work closely with Boulos in all areas of promotion across genres, and oversee Arista’s promotion staff throughout the U.S. He is based in Los [...]

  • Mandatory Credit: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce, Editorial

    Lizzo Reveals Summer-Fall Tour Dates

    Hot on the heels of her Nice Life/Atlantic Records debut album “Cuz I Love You” (which got a rave review in Variety last week) and her two Coachella performances, Lizzo has announced dates for a huge North American tour, billed “Cuz I Love You Too.” Produced by Live Nation, the tour begins July 18 in Portland, [...]

  • Delta Air Lines celebrates Grammy Weekend

    Halsey, Jonas Brothers, Zedd to Headline iHeartMedia Wango Tango Concert

    Jonas Brothers, Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer, Zedd, Ally Brooke (with special guest Tyga), Ava Max, Fletcher and Tomorrow X Together will perform at iHeartMedia’s annual Wango Tango concert at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles (formerly StubHub Center) on June 1. Freeform will broadcast a 90-minute television special on Friday, June 7 [...]

  • Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin JonasJonas

    Jonas Brothers Set Their First Album in a Decade for June

    Coming 10 years almost to the week after their previous studio album, the Jonas Brothers’ “Happiness Begins” has been set for a June 7 release. A date for their full-length comeback has been eagerly anticipated by fans ever since the near-surprise March 1 release of “Sucker,” a single that has just reached No. 1 on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad