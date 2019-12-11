×

Hipgnosis Acquires Catalog From Bruno Mars-Harry Styles Collaborator Jeff Bhasker

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Hipgnosis Songs Fund has acquired a music catalog from five-time Grammy-winning producer, songwriter and musician Jeff Bhasker. Terms of the deal were not announced, but Bhasker has worked extensively with such artists as Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars (on “Uptown Funk” and Mars’ “Unorthodox Jukebox” album), Kanye West (“808s & Heartbreak” and “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” albums, among others), Fun (including the smash “We Are Young”), Ed Sheeran, Drake, Harry Styles, Pink, Eminem and many others.

According to the announcement, in coordination with Bhasker’s management company Crescent Drive Productions and its founder Neil Jacobson, Hipgnosis has acquired 100% of Jeff Bhasker’s interest in his catalog, which comprises 436 songs. The catalog will be allocated to the C Shares.

The announcement comes just one day after Bhasker was announced as part of a new $650 million fund from Warner Music and Providence Equity, although that deal was reported to be for his publishing, not his songwriting shares.

Merck Mercuriadis, Founder of The Family (Music) Limited and Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, said: “You would be hard pressed to name a creator of the last 20 years that is more important than Jeff. He has been an essential part of amongst the most culturally important and commercially successful recordings of our time with Kanye West, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Mark Ronson, Drake, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Alicia Keys, The Rolling Stones, Pink, Eminem, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Ray and so many others he has rewritten the rule book on how art makes it to Number 1. I am ecstatic to welcome Jeff and Neil into the Hipgnosis family.”

Neil Jacobson said: “Merck is an art collector with a keen eye for masterpieces rather than say a commodities guy who is just valuing income streams. I realize when you zoom out they probably are pretty close to the same thing but it makes a difference to me and to my artists to know that whoever is acquiring this great music understands it and loves it.”

More Music

  • Hipgnosis Acquires Catalog From Jeff Bhasker

    Hipgnosis Acquires Catalog From Bruno Mars-Harry Styles Collaborator Jeff Bhasker

    Hipgnosis Songs Fund has acquired a music catalog from five-time Grammy-winning producer, songwriter and musician Jeff Bhasker. Terms of the deal were not announced, but Bhasker has worked extensively with such artists as Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars (on “Uptown Funk” and Mars’ “Unorthodox Jukebox” album), Kanye West (“808s & Heartbreak” and “My Beautiful Dark Twisted [...]

  • Juice WRLD - Jarad HigginsWireless Festival,

    Juice Wrld Streams Climb Nearly 500% After His Death

    As often happens after an unexpected death, Juice Wrld’s music soared in popularity after his passing on Sunday, with streams climbing nearly 500% on that day alone. On-demand audio streams for the rapper, who died at the age of 21 after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport, climbed 487% on Sunday to more than [...]

  • Harry Styles performs at the Greek

    First Look at Harry Styles' Ticket-Giveaway Bus (EXCLUSIVE)

    Harry Styles announced Tuesday he is partnering with American Express to give away tickets to his concert at the Forum in Los Angeles on Friday — on a special custom bus. At the show, “Harry Styles Fine Line Live: One Night Only!,” the singer is expected to perform his entire new album, which is also [...]

  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER

    Sting, Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp Relive '80s Glory Days at Rainforest Benefit

    Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp teamed up for two duets; Debbie Harry and DMC (Darryl McDaniels) collaborated on an epic rap collaboration; and the Eurythmics reunited for a set at Sting and Trudie Styler’s 30th annual Rainforest Benefit at the Beacon Theater in New York City Monday night (Dec. 9). The event  was hosted by [...]

  • Entertainment One

    Entertainment One Teams With Latin Music Management Company Entotal

    Entertainment One (eOne) has partnered with Entotal Agency,  an artist management company co-founded Tom Muzquiz and Jorge Sánchez, with Diego Abaroa. With a roster that includes Fanny Lu, Raquel Sofia, Lupita Infante and Martina La Peligrosa, Entotal specializes in Latin markets and also offers marketing, promotion, social media and public relations services. eOne’s Latin bonafides [...]

  • Weeknd

    The Weeknd Takes Top Two Spots on Rolling Stone Singles Chart

    Fighting off a seasonal surge from Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” The Weeknd’s two new singles topped the Rolling Stone Top 100 songs chart this week. “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights,” both of which dropped last week, rocketed to No. 1 and 2 respectively with more than 40 million streams between them. [...]

  • Pharrell Williams, Nicole AvantThe Black Godfather

    Pharrell Williams and Nicole Avant on Creating New Music for 'The Black Godfather'

    Pharrell Williams is giving viewers an inside look at his songwriting process for “Letter to my Godfather,” a new tune he wrote for “The Black Godfather,” Netflix documentary about legendary music executive Clarence Avant. “Clarence Avant is known as ‘The Black Godfather’ because literally as a black man, he was able to do things that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad