×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Childish Gambino’s ‘This Is America’ Makes Grammys History

Hip-hop scores its first-ever wins in the song of the year and the record of the year categories.

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Childish Gambino Concert Review
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Childish Gambino made history at this year’s Grammys with hip-hop’s first ever wins in the song of the year and the record of the year categories.

“No matter where you’re born or what country you’re from, you connect with ‘This Is America,'” said producer Ludwig Göransson during his acceptance speech. “It speaks to people, kind of right to your soul; It calls out injustice, celebrates life and reunites us all at the same time.”

Göransson also went on to thank a number of people throughout the industry including rapper 21 Savage “who should be here right now.” The statement was the only one of its kind of the evening, coming on the heels of recent news alleging that 21 Savage was detained by the ICE for overstaying a visa.

Hip-hop dominated this year’s record of the year nominees, which featured the likes of Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin’s “I Like It” alongside Drake’s “God’s Plan,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All The Stars,” and Post Malone’s “Rockstar,” featuring 21 Savage. Also in contention was Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” and  Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey’s “The Middle.”

The song of the year category was less hip-hop-centric, making Gambino’s win all the more impressive. Joining him in the category was Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “All The Stars,” Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up,” Drake’s “God’s Plan,” Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood,” Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey’s “The Middle,” and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow.”

A number of hip hop artists also won in the R&B and rap fields including Drake for “God’s Plan” in the best rap song category and the Carters for “Everything is Love” in the best urban contemporary album category.

Earlier in the night, Glover also scored a Grammy win for Video of the Year with “This Is America.”

Popular on Variety

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

More TV

  • Alicia Keys Grammys

    Grammys 2019 Review: A More Equitable Show Still Hits Familiar Pitfalls

    Last year, the Grammys came under fire for a relative dearth of female winners and performers onstage and, furthermore, for Recording Academy chief Neil Portnow saying that women needed to “step up” in order to be recognized. “I guess this year we really stepped up,” best new artist winner Dua Lipa quipped in her acceptance speech. But [...]

  • Childish Gambino Concert Review

    Childish Gambino's 'This Is America' Makes Grammys History

    Childish Gambino made history at this year’s Grammys with hip-hop’s first ever wins in the song of the year and the record of the year categories. “No matter where you’re born or what country you’re from, you connect with ‘This Is America,'” said producer Ludwig Göransson during his acceptance speech. “It speaks to people, kind of [...]

  • German Drama ‘Bella Germania’ Finds an

    German Drama ‘Bella Germania’ Finds an Italian Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    A major presale has been signed for “Bella Germania,” and fittingly for a sweeping tale of Italian immigrants in Germany, it has been picked up by RAI. The Italian pubcaster will play it on its flagship free-TV station RAI Uno and is expected to launch it this summer. Spanning several generations, “Bella Germania” comprises three [...]

  • Cardi B Grammys

    Grammys 2019: Women 'Step Up' With Major Wins, Performances

    The Grammy Awards proudly positioned 2019 as the Year of the Woman, but in the end, after more than 140 trophies were handed out, did parity pan out? In terms of the final female count on stage, it was no contest. Between the opening surprise of Michelle Obama, Kacey Musgraves (who performed twice), Janelle Monae, [...]

  • Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon - The

    'Walking Dead' Recap: Whispers Grow Louder in Midseason Premiere

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you have not seen the Season 9 midseason premiere of “The Walking Dead,” titled “Adaptation.” The midseason premiere of “The Walking Dead” picks up immediately where the midseason finale left off, with Jesus (Tom Payne) lying dead after the group’s first encounter with The Whisperers. The rest of [...]

  • Grammys: Drake Gets Cut Off Mid-Speech

    Drake Makes Surprise Grammy Appearance, Gets Cut Off Mid-Speech

    Normally, someone merely showing up to accept a trophy he’s earned doesn’t count as the shock of the night at any awards show. So give Drake credit for having the cachet to pull off the biggest surprise of the Grammys Sunday night just by actually appearing to pick up his trophy for best rap song [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad