Highwomen Supergroup Drops First Video, With a Slew of Female Country Star Cameos

The country supergroup the Highwomen have dropped their first video, for the just-released debut single, “Redesigning Women,” and it’s even more of a cluster of exclusively female country stars than the core quartet itself. Joining members Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires are such familiar figures as Wynonna Judd, Lauren Alaina, Cam, Cassadee Pope, RaeLynn and Tanya Tucker.

Among those also joining the crew in hoisting their blue Solo cups by clip’s end are Kassi Ashton, Natalie Stovall, Hailey Whitters, Anna Vaus, Catie Offerman, Lilly Hiatt and Erin Rae.

The video shows the four core members donning Williamson County Fire & Rescue gear as they man (or woman) a fire truck out to a field of hay bales, where they unload boxes of items that turn out to be totems of traditional felinity, from feather boas to ironing boards. They pour lighter fluid onto the pile and send it up in flames, with pickups full of the cameo-ing women joining in for cartwheels, ATV-ing and beer.

The single’s lyrics are full of quotable lines including “Working hard to look good till we die,” “A critical reason there’s a population,” “Rosie the Riveter with renovations,” “Made in God’s image, just a better version” and “If the shoe fits, we’re gonna buy 11.”

The group, which came together only this year, also announced Friday that their first album will be out in September.