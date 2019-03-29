×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jim Belushi Hosts High Times 100 Event Honoring Top Influencers in Cannabis

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jim Belushi
CREDIT: Courtesy of JESSE FAATZ/High Times

High Times, the 45-year-old magazine for marijuana connoisseurs, held its second annual High Times 100 awards ceremony last night (March 27) in Los Angeles. The event, hosted by Jim Belushi, recognizes the most influential people in the legal cannabis industry. It also introduced a new Humanitarian of the Year Award to be named after activist and pioneer Dennis Peron, which was accepted by his partner, John Entwistle.

Belushi, the proprietor of his own Belushi’s Farm and a passionate advocate for the medicinal properties in marijuana, lost his brother John to an overdose in 1982. Today, Belushi grows craft-quality marijuana from a 22,000-square- foot facility.

Others to make the HT100 include television personality Montel Williams, Damian Marley (an investor in High Times), comedian Doug Benson and Cypress Hill’s B-Real (see the full list at the High Times website).

The event held at Exchange LA included arrivals on a green carpet, dinner and drinks along with an area allowing for product demonstrations. Other High Times-branded events include the annual Cannabis Cup and the High Times Business Summits and an upcoming Women in Cannabis forum. The magazine, which has featured the likes of Snoop Dogg, Cheech & Chong and Ozzy Osbourne on its cover, relocated to Los Angeles in January 2017 following an ownership change.

High Times
CREDIT: Courtesy of JESSE FAATZ/High Times

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Music

  • Jim Belushi

    Jim Belushi Hosts High Times 100 Event Honoring Top Influencers in Cannabis

    High Times, the 45-year-old magazine for marijuana connoisseurs, held its second annual High Times 100 awards ceremony last night (March 27) in Los Angeles. The event, hosted by Jim Belushi, recognizes the most influential people in the legal cannabis industry. It also introduced a new Humanitarian of the Year Award to be named after activist [...]

  • Hip-Hop Figure Dee Barnes Reveals She's

    Hip-Hop Figure Dee Barnes Reveals She's Homeless, Turns to GoFundMe

    Dee Barnes has always been adamant in speaking her truth, as unpretty as that has often been. On March 15, the hip-hop journalist tweeted a link to a current GoFundMe page titled “Help Dee Barnes,” revealing she is facing homelessness. Barnes tweeted, “Thank you to everyone for your prayers, your support, your messages, phone calls [...]

  • AEG and Postmates Partner for Coachella,

    AEG Presents and Postmates Partner for Coachella, Other Festivals; Fans Can Skip Lines for Food and Merch

    AEG Presents and Postmates today announced an exclusive, multi-year partnership to bring Postmates Pickup to some of the nation’s largest music festivals — starting with next month’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Postmates Pickup will also be available at Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Mo Pop Festival, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival and others. The new [...]

  • Kobalt Reports Robust 2018, Revenues up

    Kobalt Reports Robust 2018, Revenues Up 25%

    Kobalt posted strong results in his earnings report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, with revenues up by 25.3% to $402.1 million. The company also posted a 30% boost in gross collections, to $494 million and projects over $600 million in the same category for the 2019 fiscal year. Gross profit was up [...]

  • Tom Hanks Colonel Tom Parker

    Tom Hanks to Play Elvis Presley's Manager in Baz Luhrmann's Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tom Hanks is in negotiations to play Elvis Presley’s iconic manager Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Warner Bros. biopic about the legendary musician. Luhrmann will direct the movie. He also penned the script with Craig Pearce. Parker discovered Presley when he was just an unknown and quickly moved in as his lone representation. Parker [...]

  • Jay ZCity of Hope Gala, Show,

    Jay-Z to Be Honored at NAACP Image Awards

    Jay-Z will receive the President’s Award in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service at the 50th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. “The President’s Award is an honor we carefully bestow upon an individual, maintaining its significance and commitment to recognizing excellence in service that directly affects our community,” NAACP president Derrick Johnson said [...]

  • Tom Holkenborg Junkie XL

    Tom Holkenborg Launches Composer Program SCORE Academy

    Ahead of his keynote appearance at Synthplex in Los Angeles this weekend, composer Tom Holkenborg today announced the launch of SCORE Academy. In collaboration with ASCAP, the annual program offers a “full-contact curriculum,” conceived by Holkenborg, who also works under the Junkie XL moniker. Fields covered include scoring, sound design, mixing and production, music technology [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad