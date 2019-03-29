Jim Belushi Hosts High Times 100 Event Honoring Top Influencers in Cannabis

High Times, the 45-year-old magazine for marijuana connoisseurs, held its second annual High Times 100 awards ceremony last night (March 27) in Los Angeles. The event, hosted by Jim Belushi, recognizes the most influential people in the legal cannabis industry. It also introduced a new Humanitarian of the Year Award to be named after activist and pioneer Dennis Peron, which was accepted by his partner, John Entwistle.

Belushi, the proprietor of his own Belushi’s Farm and a passionate advocate for the medicinal properties in marijuana, lost his brother John to an overdose in 1982. Today, Belushi grows craft-quality marijuana from a 22,000-square- foot facility.

Others to make the HT100 include television personality Montel Williams, Damian Marley (an investor in High Times), comedian Doug Benson and Cypress Hill’s B-Real (see the full list at the High Times website).

The event held at Exchange LA included arrivals on a green carpet, dinner and drinks along with an area allowing for product demonstrations. Other High Times-branded events include the annual Cannabis Cup and the High Times Business Summits and an upcoming Women in Cannabis forum. The magazine, which has featured the likes of Snoop Dogg, Cheech & Chong and Ozzy Osbourne on its cover, relocated to Los Angeles in January 2017 following an ownership change.