R. Kelly’s Former Manager Turns Himself in on Threat Charge

R. KellyR. Kelly in concert at Bass Concert Hall, Austin, USA - 03 Mar 2017
CREDIT: Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock

R. Kelly’s former manager has turned himself into Georgia authorities on a charge of threatening a man who alleges that Kelly has indoctrinated his daughter into a sex cult.

Henry James Mason, 52, is accused of threatening to harm Timothy Savage, who was prominently featured in the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.” Savage alleges that Kelly has brainwashed his daughter, Joycelyn, whom Savage has not seen in three years.

According to the Henry Herald, Mason is alleged to have sent threatening texts to Savage, and to have told him over the phone, “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to f—ing kill you.”

One of the threats was reportedly overheard by a Henry County police officer.

A warrant was issued for Mason’s arrest last July, but he did not surrender to Henry County Sheriff’s Office until Friday morning. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Kelly has not been charged with any crimes, though authorities in Atlanta and Chicago are investigating allegations that he has held young women against their will.

Variety reported on Friday that Sony Music has decided to end its relationship with Kelly, following pressure that intensified with the airing of the six-part documentary.

