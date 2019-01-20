×
Dax Shepard, Bobby Bones, ‘Breakfast Club’ Among iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Winners

"Slow Burn" took the top prize for Podcast of the Year at the inaugural event.

By
Variety Staff

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Charlamagne tha God receives award onstage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Presented by Capital One at the iHeartRadio Theater LA on January 18, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
CREDIT: Getty Images for iHeartMedia

iHeartRadio launched its first ever Podcast Awards on Friday (January 18) in Los Angeles. Among the winners in 22 categories were “Whine Down with Jana Kramer” (Best Entertainment TV Podcast); “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard (Breakout Podcast); “Bobbycast” (Music Podcast); and “The Breakfast Club” (Best Multicultural Podcast). The winners were determined by iHeartRadio listeners.

Taking the top prize of Podcast of the Year was “Slow Burn,” the Slate series chronicling the behind-the-scenes goings on surrounding major recent political events like Watergate and the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal. NPR was honored with the iHeartRadio Podcast Pioneer Award and Joe Rogan won Best Comedy Podcast. The popular History category was claimed by “Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History.”

The inaugural event was held at the company’s iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank and hosted by Holly Frey, Charlamagne Tha God and Bones. A livestream on Twitter was MC’d by Mario Lopez. The awards were broadcast on more than 150 iHeartMedia radio stations.

See the full list of winners below:

Podcast of the Year
“Slow Burn”

Best Business Podcast
“RISE Podcast”

Best Comedy Podcast
“The Joe Rogan Experience”

Best Crime Podcast
“Up and Vanished”

Best Food Podcast
“Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

Best Entertainment TV Podcast
“Whine Down with Jana Kramer”

Best Curiosity Podcast
“Stuff You Should Know”

Best Health & Fitness Podcast
“Sleep With Me”

Best History Podcast
“Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History”

Best Kids & Family Podcast
“Wow in the World”

Best LGBTQ Podcast
“Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness”

Most Bingeable Podcast
“Dr. Death”

Best Multicultural Podcast
“The Breakfast Club”

Best Music Podcast
“Bobbycast”

Best News Podcast
“The Ben Shapiro Show”

Best Scripted Podcast
“Wolverine: The Long Night”

Best Sports Podcast
“Fantasy Footballers: Fantasy Football Podcast”

Best Science & Tech Podcast
“Reply All”

Breakout Podcast
“Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Best Branded Podcast
“DTR – The Official Tinder Podcast”

Best Social Impact Podcast
“Ear Hustle”

    iHeartRadio launched its first ever Podcast Awards on Friday (January 18) in Los Angeles. Among the winners in 22 categories were "Whine Down with Jana Kramer" (Best Entertainment TV Podcast); "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard (Breakout Podcast); "Bobbycast" (Music Podcast); and "The Breakfast Club" (Best Multicultural Podcast). The winners were determined by iHeartRadio listeners. Taking the top prize of Podcast

