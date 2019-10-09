Hayley Kiyoko to Be Honored by The Trevor Project

Hayley Kiyoko will be honored by the Trevor Project, a leading organization dedicated to suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ youth. Kiyoko will receive the “Youth Innovator Award” at the TrevorLIVE LA event for her commitment to supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning young people. Previous honorees include Amandla Stenberg, Tyler Oakley, Jazz Jennings and Skylar Kergil, among others.

A vocal advocate, Kiyoko’s music video for “One Bad Night” was used to raise awareness about violence against transgender women. She has also used her platform to aid homeless LGBTQ youth by donating bras from her Expectations tour and has teamed with Cameo to raise money on the platform for The Trevor Project.

“Through songwriting and directing music videos, I have been able to share my personal experiences of love and identity with an audience that has struggled with mainstream representation in pop music over the years,” said Kiyoko. “My biggest goal is always to inspire hope.”

Added Amit Paley, CEO and executive director of The Trevor Project: “The Trevor Project knows how important it is for LGBTQ young people to see themselves and their identities represented by inspiring young artists like Hayley Kiyoko. Hayley embraces her identity as a strength, serving as a role model for LGBTQ youth around the world — we’re so excited to honor her at TrevorLIVE LA and celebrate 21 years of saving young LGBTQ lives.”

Also appearing at TrevorLIVE are YouTube personality, author and activist Gigi Gorgeous and Miss Shalae, the world’s top Beyoncé impersonator.

The event is schedule to be live-streamed via Revry on Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on the Trevor Project’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.