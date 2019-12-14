×
Harry Styles Brings Out Stevie Nicks, Reworks One Direction Classic at the Forum (Watch)

Harry Styles strutted, sashayed and transfixed the crowd at the Forum on Friday night (Dec. 13) for his combination record release party and one-night-only superfan affair. “Fine Line,” as his album is titled and the engagement touted on the outside of the venue, featured the live debuts of nine new songs including standout stunners “Golden,” which opened the set and “She,” as well as the One Direction classic “What Makes You Beautiful” and “Landslide” with special surprise guest Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac.

Styles, wearing a chest-baring magenta top and high-waist white trousers adorned by gold buttons, was a giant among the women in the crowd and onstage (all but two of his touring players are female) — both visually and symbolically — as video displays mimicked the album’s cover art, stretching Styles to beanstalk-like length made even taller by his chunky black platforms.

“I am back!” he declared at the top of the evening, after which Styles humbly stated, “Good evening, my name is Harry.” It was the first of several chatty interludes during which the singer charmed with wit and his own version of call-and-response — pointing to areas of the arena as if to say, “I see you.”

In fact, it was Styles who stood as a sight to behold. A natural entertainer who owned the stage, his 17-song set served as a reminder of just how ridiculously musical the former One Direction star is — prime examples being acoustic songs like “Cherry,” “Falling” and “To Be So Lonely,” played in succession at the Forum, and the reworked, faster-tempo bop of “What Makes You Beautiful.” It also reinforced what Styles fans have long known: that his taste is impeccable.

The night was celebratory from top to bottom, but considering the holidays are around the corner, Styles threw a Christmas tune into the set list: Paul McCartney’s 1979 pop-oddity “Wonderful Christmastime.” It wasn’t entirely clear whether the largely female 25-and-under audience have ever heard it, but a wonderful time was had nevertheless.

Styles’ five-song encore was bookended by “Sign of the Times” and “Kiwi,” fan favorites from his debut album,  as well as “Landslide” with Nicks, who delivered her timeless vocal with the practiced presence of a seasoned pro.

Also enjoying a night out in Inglewood were a slew of VIPs including Ellen Degeneres, fellow Fleetwood Mac member Mick Fleetwood, Spanish singer Rosalia and Oscar-winning actor Woody Harrelson.

Set list:
Golden
Watermelon Sugar
Adore You
Lights Up
Cherry
Falling
To Be So Lonely
She
Sunflower, Vol. 6
Canyon Moon
Treat People With Kindness
Fine Line

Encore:
Sign of the Times
Landslide
What Makes You Beautiful
Wonderful Christmastime
Kiwi

