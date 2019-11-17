Harry Styles Premieres New Song, Plays Trash-Eating Dog on ‘Saturday Night Live’ (Watch)

The past couple of seasons of “Saturday Night Live” have seen some impressive hosting/musical performer double-duty stints, including Childish Gambino, Halsey and Chance the Rapper — and last night Harry Styles was more than up to the challenge. The singer appeared in nearly every skit — including turns as a naïve office intern, a gangster, an airline pilot, a sex-addled Icelandic father-to-be, the human embodiment of a trash-eating dog and more — as well as playing two songs from his forthcoming album, “Fine Line,” which is due on December 13.

Along with his recent single “Lights Up,” he also premiered a new song called “Watermelon Sugar.” He also made a comic turn in his opening monologue, in which he teased that his former One Direction bandmates might be in the house — but weren’t.

It was an impressive performance that showed off Styles’ comic and acting chops — skills we’re sure to see more of in the future, when he’s not on a massive world tour, which he announced earlier this week (dates below).







Love On Tour 2020 World Tour Dates: