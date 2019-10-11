×
Harry Styles Drops New Single ‘Lights Up’

Harry Styles performs at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on September 20, 2017.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety

Nearly two years after his debut solo album, Harry Styles is releasing some new music.

The new single, “Lights Up,” dropped Thursday night after a series of mysterious posters began popping up around London and New York with the caption “DO YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE?” Despite not mentioning Styles by name, the billboards did include the phrase “TPWK,” an abbreviation that corresponds with Styles’ tour merchandise wording (“treat people with kindness”) in addition to the Columbia Records logo.

Styles’ last album, the eponymous “Harry Styles,” debuted in 2017 to strong reviews, due largely in part to its surprising new sound for the former One Direction singer — gone were the teen idol’s iconic pop croonings in favor of a 70s rock ‘n’ roll vibe. Styles released the album through Columbia Records and his own label, Erskine Records, with producers Alex Salibian, Jeff Bhasker, Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson.

The album offered ten tracks including “Meet Me In The Hallway,” “Carolina,” “Two Ghosts,” “Sweet Creature,” “Only Angel,” “Kiwi,” “Ever Since New York,” “Woman,” “From The Dining Table” and lead single “Sign Of The Times.”

Variety‘s Jem Aswad praised “Harry Styles” calling it a “rare generation-spanning, forward-thinking retro album, one that nods to the past without garishly repeating it, apart from an occasional self-aware wink.”

