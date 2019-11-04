×

Harry Styles Reveals New Album, ‘Fine Line,’ Is Coming Next Month

Harry Styles
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety

As expected, Harry Styles’ second solo album is on the way — it’s called “Fine Line” and will arrive on Friday, Dec. 13.

The former One Direction star will appear as both the host and musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 16.

FINE LINE . THE ALBUM . DEC 13

The album was preceded by a new single, “Lights Up,” which dropped last month after a series of mysterious posters began popping up around London and New York with the caption “DO YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE?” Despite not mentioning Styles by name, the billboards did include the phrase “TPWK,” an abbreviation that corresponds with Styles’ tour merchandise wording (“treat people with kindness”) in addition to the Columbia Records logo.

The song is a bit of a departure from Styles’ debut, which followed an unexpectedly early ’70s sound that at times recalled Elton John, Nilsson and other luminaries of the era; that album was produced largely by the team of Jeff Bhasker, Tyler Johnson and Alex Salibian. This one is a shimmering pop ballad, cowritten and produced by Johnson, that vaguely recalls songs from Justin Timberlake’s early solo albums. It comes with a video (below) that features a shirtless Styles snuggling with multiple scantily clad young people, riding a motorcycle and generally looking dreamy.

Styles’ last album, the eponymous “Harry Styles,” debuted in 2017 to strong reviews, due largely in part to its surprising new sound for the former One Direction singer — gone were the teen idol’s iconic pop croonings in favor of a 70s rock ‘n’ roll vibe.

 

 

