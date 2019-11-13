×
Harry Styles Reveals Dates for Massive 2020 World Tour

Harry Styles performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 1, Las Vegas, USA - 22 Sep 2017
Harry Styles has announced dates for a massive 2020 world tour, “Love on Tour,” in support of his upcoming album “Fine Line.” The extensive run of shows will begin in April in the UK and will travel across Europe and North America before concluding in Mexico in October. Check out the tour trailer HERE. Full list of dates are below. South American dates will be announced soon while Asia, Australia and more to be announced in 2020.

 

Joining Styles across the world is rising pop star King Princess in Europe (April 15 – May 31), singer/songwriter Jenny Lewis in US & Canada (June 26 – September 5), and Jamaican reggae singer Koffee in Mexico (September 29 – October 3).

For the US & Canada dates and select European dates, American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday, November 18 at 10am local time through Thursday, November 21 at 10pm local time and beginning at 11am local time for the New York City market.

“We are thrilled to partner with Harry to bring a new American Express Experience to our Card Members, including first access to his global tour and an unrepeatable night at his one-night-only show at the Forum,” said Brandy Sanders, Vice President, Global Entertainment Partnerships & Experiences, American Express.

To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, presale registration for the US & Canada tour dates is available now  through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including First On Floor GA access, amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more.

Also for the U.S. and Canadian shows, each ticket purchased online comes with a CD copy of “Fine Line.”

For the UK and Ireland tour dates only, fans who pre-order “Fine Line” in any format in the official Harry Styles UK online store by 5pm GMT on November 17 will get priority access to ‘Love On Tour’ tickets.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public for all dates on Friday, November 22. One dollar per ticket will be allocated to various local charities.

This Saturday, November 16, Styles is pulling double duty on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” He will host for the first time and perform new music from the album, including the television performance debut of “Lights Up.” A week later, November 21 and 22, Styles will make his UK debut with back-to-back performances on UK talk show Jools Holland.

Love On Tour 2020 World Tour Dates:

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE
4/15/20 Birmingham, UK Arena Birmingham
4/17/20 Sheffield, UK FlyDSA Arena
4/19/20 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
4/22/20 London, UK The O2
4/23/20 London, UK The O2
4/25/20 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena
4/26/20 Glasgow, UK The SSE Hydro
4/29/20 Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena
5/1/20 Oslo, Norway Spektrum
5/2/20 Stockholm, Sweden Ericsson Globe
5/4/20 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
5/6/20 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
5/8/20 Hamburg, Germany Barclaycard Arena
5/10/20 Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena
5/11/20 Prague, Czech Republic O2 Arena
5/13/20 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena
5/15/20 Turin, Italy Pala Alpitour
5/16/20 Bologna, Italy Unipol Arena
5/18/20 Madrid, Spain WiZink Center
5/20/20 Lisbon, Portugal Altice Arena
5/25/20 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
5/27/20 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
5/28/20 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle
5/30/20 Vienna, Austria Stadthalle
5/31/20 Budapest, Hungary Budapest Arena
6/3/20 Moscow, Russia Megasport Sport Palace
6/26/20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
6/28/20 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
6/30/20 Montreal, QC Centre Bell
7/3/20 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
7/4/20 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
7/7/20 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
7/8/20 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
7/10/20 Boston, MA TD Garden
7/12/20 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
7/14/20 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
7/15/20 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
7/17/20 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
7/19/20 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
7/21/20 St Louis, MO Enterprise Center
7/24/20 Chicago, IL United Center
7/28/20 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
7/29/20 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
8/1/20 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
8/3/20 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
8/6/20 Ft Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
8/10/20 Houston, TX Toyota Center
8/11/20 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
8/13/20 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
8/15/20 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
8/18/20 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
8/21/20 Portland, OR Moda Center
8/23/20 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
8/25/20 San Jose, CA SAP Center
8/27/20 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
8/29/20 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
8/30/20 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
9/2/20 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
9/3/20 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
9/5/20 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
9/29/20 Monterrey, Mexico Arena Monterrey
10/1/20 Guadalajara, Mexico Arena VFG
10/3/20 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol (Outdoors)

 

 

