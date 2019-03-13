Harry Styles, Janelle Monae, Queen’s Brian May to Present at Rock Hall of Fame Ceremony

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the names of the presenters for this year’s induction ceremony. Continuing the tradition of suitable artists inducting other artists, the presenters will include Harry Styles for Stevie Nicks, Brian May of Queen for Def Leppard, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor for the Cure, Janelle Monáe for Janet Jackson, David Byrne for Radiohead, Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles for the Zombies and, as previously announced, John Taylor and Simon Le Bon for Roxy Music.

Styles, who is friends with Nicks and Mick Fleetwood, performed “The Chain” with Fleetwood Mac when the group was honored at the 2018 MusiCares ceremony — Lindsey Buckingham’s last performance with the band before being fired a few weeks later. Def Leppard performed with May at the Freddie Mercury tribute in London in 1992.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 29. While details on performances have not been made public, Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, the Zombies and Roxy Music are all expected to perform, according to Rolling Stone, which is essentially the publication of record for the event. Radiohead’s Thom Yorke has indicated that he will not be in attendance because a piano composition he wrote is debuting in Paris nine days after the event, although he and other bandmembers have expressed ambivalence (or worse) about the honor.

“The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame… we’ve always been very blasé about that stuff,” Yorke told Variety in January. “So we don’t want to offend anyone. We just think that we just don’t quite understand it. We’ve had it explained to us, so it’s cool. But we don’t really understand it as English people.”

Alone in his enthusiasm was Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood, who told Rolling Stone in 2017, “I’d be grateful if we got in. Look at the other people that have been inducted. I don’t know if everyone else will go, though. It might be me just doing bass versions of everything like, ‘Come on, you know this one!’ I’d have to play the bass part to ‘Creep’ five times.”