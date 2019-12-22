×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’ Album Has Third-Biggest Debut of 2019

Opening week sales for his second album more than doubled the tally for his solo debut of two years ago.

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Shutterstock

No sophomore slump for Harry Styles: his second solo album, “Fine Line,” will debut atop the charts with 478,000 equivalent album units — the third biggest debut week of 2019.

Fans wanted the whole thing, too, not just piecemeal tracks: 393,000 of those units came via traditional full-album sales, according to Styles’ label, Columbia.

Only Taylor Swift and Post Malone had bigger bows this year, with 867,000 and 489,000 album units, respectively.

Styles’ opening numbers were good enough to make “Fine Line” already the sixth biggest album of the year, as measured by full traditional album sales, in just a week.

The album has also already gone No. 1 in countries including Canada, Australia, Mexico, New Zealand, Ireland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Brazil and several Southeast Asian countries, his label reports.

Styles is the rare star who’s on a marked upward trajectory in album sales. His previous effort bowed in 2017 with less than half the number of the current one — 230,000 units, with 193,000 of that number in full album sales.

In America, it’s the biggest bow for a solo artist from the UK since such tallies began being kept by Nielsen in the early ’90s.

The album has enjoyed a solid critical reception, too. Variety‘s review called Styles “one of the good guys, in how he’s defying blockbuster expectations by following his muse back into the classic rock era and casually claiming it as his own.”

 

More Music

  • Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' Album Has

    Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' Album Has Third-Biggest Debut of 2019

    No sophomore slump for Harry Styles: his second solo album, “Fine Line,” will debut atop the charts with 478,000 equivalent album units — the third biggest debut week of 2019. Fans wanted the whole thing, too, not just piecemeal tracks: 393,000 of those units came via traditional full-album sales, according to Styles’ label, Columbia. Only [...]

  • Watch Lizzo Triumph on 'Saturday Night

    Watch Lizzo Rock 'Truth Hurts' and 'Good as Hell' on 'Saturday Night Live'

    “Saturday Night Live” close out 2019 with a bang, with a blockbuster episode that featured Eddie Murphy’s first return to the show in 35 years and a stellar musical performance from Lizzo — who also happens to be the most-nominated artist for the 2020 Grammy Awards, with a whopping eight nods for her album “’Cuz [...]

  • The Best Music Books of 2019

    The Best Music Books of 2019 (a Lot of Them, Anyway)

    Reviewing music is a walk in the park compared with reviewing books, which must be the most time-consuming occupation in entertainment apart from being parents of budding baseball players. For a similar reason, this best-music-books-of-the-year list is hardly a definitive one — there was a veritable avalanche of them released this year, utterly hopeless to [...]

  • Tal Bachman

    Singer Behind the Viral Peloton Ad's Music Isn't Bothered by the Backlash

    Despite an increasingly fragmented media landscape in which television commercials rarely go “viral” — outside of the Super Bowl — December of 2019 will go down as the month America couldn’t look away from Peloton’s bizarre holiday ad. The spot has been written about extensively and the lead actress in the ad even went onto [...]

  • Concord COO Glen Barros Stepping Down

    Concord COO Glen Barros Stepping Down to Launch New Company

    Concord today announced that Glen Barros will leave his post as the company’s Chief Operating Officer on December 31, 2019 in order to form a new business venture entitled Exceleration Music. According to the announcement, through this new venture, Barros plans to invest in music rights while providing strategic services to third-party entities, primarily within [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad