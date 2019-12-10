First Look at Harry Styles’ Ticket-Giveaway Bus (EXCLUSIVE)

Harry Styles announced Tuesday he is partnering with American Express to give away tickets to his concert at the Forum in Los Angeles on Friday — on a special custom bus. At the show, “Harry Styles Fine Line Live: One Night Only!,” the singer is expected to perform his entire new album, which is also released on Friday.
The “Fine Line”-inspired “Harry Styles Love Bus by American Express” will surprise fans at The Forum on Dec. 11 at noon, with doors opening at 10:00 a.m. There, the bus will give out tickets to Harry’s Friday show. The bus will swing back to the Forum on show night, Dec. 13, where Amex card members will have a chance to hang out and explore the ‘70s-style bus before the show.
American Express also provided Card Members with first-access to purchase tickets before the general public in select markets for Styles’ 2020 world tour.
In the run-up to the album, Styles has dropped a pair of new songs, including “Lights Up” and “Watermelon Smile,” both of which he performed on “Saturday Night Live” last month in a dual host/musical performer stint that saw him showing off some impressive comic chops. The singer appeared in nearly every skit — including turns as a naïve office intern, a gangster, an airline pilot, a sex-addled Icelandic father-to-be, the human embodiment of a trash-eating dog and more.
Love On Tour 2020 World Tour Dates:
|DATE
|CITY, STATE
|VENUE
|4/15/20
|Birmingham, UK
|Arena Birmingham
|4/17/20
|Sheffield, UK
|FlyDSA Arena
|4/19/20
|Dublin, Ireland
|3Arena
|4/22/20
|London, UK
|The O2
|4/23/20
|London, UK
|The O2
|4/25/20
|Manchester, UK
|Manchester Arena
|4/26/20
|Glasgow, UK
|The SSE Hydro
|4/29/20
|Berlin, Germany
|Mercedes-Benz Arena
|5/1/20
|Oslo, Norway
|Spektrum
|5/2/20
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Ericsson Globe
|5/4/20
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Royal Arena
|5/6/20
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Ziggo Dome
|5/8/20
|Hamburg, Germany
|Barclaycard Arena
|5/10/20
|Krakow, Poland
|TAURON Arena
|5/11/20
|Prague, Czech Republic
|O2 Arena
|5/13/20
|Paris, France
|AccorHotels Arena
|5/15/20
|Turin, Italy
|Pala Alpitour
|5/16/20
|Bologna, Italy
|Unipol Arena
|5/18/20
|Madrid, Spain
|WiZink Center
|5/20/20
|Lisbon, Portugal
|Altice Arena
|5/25/20
|Antwerp, Belgium
|Sportpaleis
|5/27/20
|Cologne, Germany
|Lanxess Arena
|5/28/20
|Munich, Germany
|Olympiahalle
|5/30/20
|Vienna, Austria
|Stadthalle
|5/31/20
|Budapest, Hungary
|Budapest Arena
|6/3/20
|Moscow, Russia
|Megasport Sport Palace
|6/26/20
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|6/28/20
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|6/30/20
|Montreal, QC
|Centre Bell
|7/3/20
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|7/4/20
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|7/7/20
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|7/8/20
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|7/10/20
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|7/12/20
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|7/14/20
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|7/15/20
|Cleveland, OH
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|7/17/20
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|7/19/20
|St Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|7/21/20
|St Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|7/24/20
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|7/28/20
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|7/29/20
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|8/1/20
|Raleigh, NC
|PNC Arena
|8/3/20
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|8/6/20
|Ft Lauderdale, FL
|BB&T Center
|8/10/20
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|8/11/20
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Center
|8/13/20
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|8/15/20
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|8/18/20
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|8/21/20
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|8/23/20
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|8/25/20
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center
|8/27/20
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|8/29/20
|Glendale, AZ
|Gila River Arena
|8/30/20
|San Diego, CA
|Pechanga Arena
|9/2/20
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum
|9/3/20
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum
|9/5/20
|Las Vegas, NV
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|9/29/20
|Monterrey, Mexico
|Arena Monterrey
|10/1/20
|Guadalajara, Mexico
|Arena VFG
|10/3/20
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Foro Sol (Outdoors)