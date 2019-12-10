First Look at Harry Styles’ Ticket-Giveaway Bus (EXCLUSIVE)

Harry Styles announced Tuesday he is partnering with American Express to give away tickets to his concert at the Forum in Los Angeles on Friday — on a special custom bus. At the show, “Harry Styles Fine Line Live: One Night Only!,” the singer is expected to perform his entire new album, which is also released on Friday.

The “Fine Line”-inspired “Harry Styles Love Bus by American Express” will surprise fans at The Forum on Dec. 11 at noon, with doors opening at 10:00 a.m. There, the bus will give out tickets to Harry’s Friday show. The bus will swing back to the Forum on show night, Dec. 13, where Amex card members will have a chance to hang out and explore the ‘70s-style bus before the show.

American Express also provided Card Members with first-access to purchase tickets before the general public in select markets for Styles’ 2020 world tour.

In the run-up to the album, Styles has dropped a pair of new songs, including “Lights Up” and “Watermelon Smile,” both of which he performed on “Saturday Night Live” last month in a dual host/musical performer stint that saw him showing off some impressive comic chops. The singer appeared in nearly every skit — including turns as a naïve office intern, a gangster, an airline pilot, a sex-addled Icelandic father-to-be, the human embodiment of a trash-eating dog and more.

Love On Tour 2020 World Tour Dates: