First Look at Harry Styles’ Ticket-Giveaway Bus (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Variety Staff

Harry Styles performs at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on September 20, 2017.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety

Harry Styles announced Tuesday he is partnering with American Express to give away tickets to his concert at the Forum in Los Angeles on Friday — on a special custom bus. At the show, “Harry Styles Fine Line Live: One Night Only!,” the singer is expected to perform his entire new album, which is also released on Friday.

Harry Styles

The “Fine Line”-inspired “Harry Styles Love Bus by American Express” will surprise fans at The Forum on Dec. 11 at noon, with doors opening at 10:00 a.m. There, the bus will give out tickets to Harry’s Friday show. The bus will swing back to the Forum on show night, Dec. 13, where Amex card members will have a chance to hang out and explore the ‘70s-style bus before the show.

American Express also provided Card Members with first-access to purchase tickets before the general public in select markets for Styles’ 2020 world tour.

In the run-up to the album, Styles has dropped a pair of new songs, including “Lights Up” and “Watermelon Smile,” both of which he performed on “Saturday Night Live” last month in a dual host/musical performer stint that saw him showing off some impressive comic chops. The singer appeared in nearly every skit — including turns as a naïve office intern, a gangster, an airline pilot, a sex-addled Icelandic father-to-be, the human embodiment of a trash-eating dog and more.

Love On Tour 2020 World Tour Dates:

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE
4/15/20 Birmingham, UK Arena Birmingham
4/17/20 Sheffield, UK FlyDSA Arena
4/19/20 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
4/22/20 London, UK The O2
4/23/20 London, UK The O2
4/25/20 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena
4/26/20 Glasgow, UK The SSE Hydro
4/29/20 Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena
5/1/20 Oslo, Norway Spektrum
5/2/20 Stockholm, Sweden Ericsson Globe
5/4/20 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
5/6/20 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
5/8/20 Hamburg, Germany Barclaycard Arena
5/10/20 Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena
5/11/20 Prague, Czech Republic O2 Arena
5/13/20 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena
5/15/20 Turin, Italy Pala Alpitour
5/16/20 Bologna, Italy Unipol Arena
5/18/20 Madrid, Spain WiZink Center
5/20/20 Lisbon, Portugal Altice Arena
5/25/20 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
5/27/20 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
5/28/20 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle
5/30/20 Vienna, Austria Stadthalle
5/31/20 Budapest, Hungary Budapest Arena
6/3/20 Moscow, Russia Megasport Sport Palace
6/26/20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
6/28/20 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
6/30/20 Montreal, QC Centre Bell
7/3/20 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
7/4/20 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
7/7/20 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
7/8/20 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
7/10/20 Boston, MA TD Garden
7/12/20 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
7/14/20 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
7/15/20 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
7/17/20 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
7/19/20 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
7/21/20 St Louis, MO Enterprise Center
7/24/20 Chicago, IL United Center
7/28/20 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
7/29/20 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
8/1/20 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
8/3/20 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
8/6/20 Ft Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
8/10/20 Houston, TX Toyota Center
8/11/20 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
8/13/20 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
8/15/20 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
8/18/20 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
8/21/20 Portland, OR Moda Center
8/23/20 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
8/25/20 San Jose, CA SAP Center
8/27/20 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
8/29/20 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
8/30/20 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
9/2/20 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
9/3/20 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
9/5/20 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
9/29/20 Monterrey, Mexico Arena Monterrey
10/1/20 Guadalajara, Mexico Arena VFG
10/3/20 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol (Outdoors)

 

