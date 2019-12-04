Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chili Peppers to Headline Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival in May

Post Malone, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are heading out on a three-day beach vacation as headliners of the 11th annual Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, just announced for May 15-17, 2020.

Among the others set for the fest are Lana Del Rey, Cage The Elephant, Juice WRLD, Kane Brown, Meghan Thee Stallion, the Head and the Heart, Marshmello, Illenium, Yungblud and Eilish’s brother, Finneas, who’ll get his own performing slot.

With six stages, stage-side pools, beach volleyball and a full-sized roller rink, Hangout Music Festival is being billed as “a one-of-a-kind experiential event featuring performances from the biggest artists in pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic and country” (although, with Kane Brown as the only country name of note on the bill, it’s a little light on that last genre).

Others booked for the three days include T-Pain, Tove Lo, Barns Courtney, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Louis The Child, RL Grime, Jhené Aiko, Madeon, Quinn XCII, Moon Taxi, the Band Camino, Oliver Tree, Big Wild, Wallows, Chelsea Cutler, Alec Benjamin, Jai Wolf, Dominic Fike, Mt. Joy, Omar Apollo, Orville Peck, Snakehips, Surfaces, Doja Cat, SAINt JHN, Scarypoolparty, Bea Miller, Getter, Shallou, The Aces, Missio, SNBRN, Blunts & Blondes, The Glorious Sons, Whipped Cream, 99 Neighbors, Elderbrook, NOTD, Paul Cauthen, Raveena, Regard, Bren Joy, Luttrell, Taska Black, Pluko, Bailey Bryan, Dan Luke and the Raid, Duskus, Mattiel, MEMBA, Lucii, Perto, KennyHoopla and Softest Hard.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 9, with general admission at $299, VIP at $1,099 and “super VIP” at $1699.

The cabanas being offered by Hangout as part of the VIP experiences aren’t uncommon to festivals, but the Alabama festival is a rarity in actually offering “jacuzzi-side views of the main stage.”