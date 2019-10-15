Halsey, Rosalía, Becky G, Akon to Perform at 2019 MTV EMAs

Halsey, Rosalía, Becky G, Akon, Ava Max, and Mabel are the first artists announced as performers at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards, the global music show which will air live from Spain on Nov. 3.

Pop star Halsey returns to the EMA stage with three nods for Best Collaboration, Best Pop and Best Look. It follows the release of her new single “Graveyard,” from her album “Manic” – the follow-up to her 2017 album “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” – to be released on Jan. 17 on Capitol Records.

Spain’s Rosalía also returns with four nominations for Best Video, Best Collaboration, Best Look and Best Push. It comes after the releases of her recent single “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” with Ozuna and “Con Altura” with J Balvin and featuring El Guincho.

Becky G, Ava Max and Mabel are making their EMA stage debuts.

2019 MTV EMA host Becky G will perform after the release of her first album “Mala Santa.” Akon will take to the stage with Becky G to perform “Como No” from his first Spanish-language album “El Negreeto.”

Ava Max’s EMA performance comes on the heels of “Torn,” her latest dance-pop single.

British star Mabel will be performing “Don’t Call Me Up,” from her debut studio album “High Expectations.”

The 2019 MTV EMA noms have already been announced. Ariana Grande is in pole position with seven nominations. Close behind are Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, and Billie Eilish with six nominations apiece.

The 2019 MTV EMAs will air live on MTV around the world. They will take place in the Fibes Conference & Exhibition Centre on Nov. 3.

Additional performers and presenters are to be announced.