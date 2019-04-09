×
Halsey to Receive New Artist Award From Songwriters Hall of Fame

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Halsey will be the recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award at the 50th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner, slated for Thursday, June 13 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

The award, created in 2004, recognizes “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry via their original songs,” according to the Hall. It was named in honor of SHOF Chairman Emeritus Hal David for his support of young songwriters.

Previous honorees include Drake, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Sara Bareilles, Nick Jonas, Nate Ruess, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Ne-Yo, Drake, Benny Blanco, Jason Mraz, John Mayer, Rob Thomas and John Rzeznik.

SHOF Chair Nile Rodgers commented, “I’ve watched Halsey grow over the last five years and every record seems to be better than the last one, so I’m delighted that she’s being recognized in this much-deserved way.”

President & CEO Linda Moran added, “Halsey bares her soul with heart-wrenching, rebellious and complex lyrics that come from a place of creativity and strength where not many songwriters are comfortable going. She is more than worthy to join the roster of the young songwriters who have received the coveted Hal David Starlight Award.”

The 24-year-old singer (legal name: Ashley Frangipane) first broke onto the global stage in 2014 with her song “Ghost,” which she posted on SoundCloud and soon was signed to Capitol’s Astralwerks label. She released her first album, “Badlands,” the following year and the follow-up, 2017’s “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” (on which she wrote or cowrote every song) debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. While her first solo No. 1 single, “Without Me,” didn’t come until last year, she’s been the featured artist and cowriter on hits headlined by other artists, including the double-platinum “Eastside” (by Benny Blanco, also featuring Khalid) and “Him & I” (by G-Eazy) and especially the Chainsmokers’ 2016 global smash “Closer,” which topped the charts for several weeks and has been certified diamond (10x platinum).

Other inductees at this year’s event include Dallas Austin, Missy Elliott, Tom T. Hall, John Prine, Jack Tempchin & Yusuf / Cat Stevens.  Carole Bayer Sager will be receiving the Johnny Mercer Award and music publisher Martin Bandier is the Visionary Leadership Award recipient.

  Halsey to Receive New Artist Award From Songwriters Hall of Fame

