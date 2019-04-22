×
Halsey, Jonas Brothers, Zedd to Headline iHeartMedia Wango Tango Concert

Delta Air Lines celebrates Grammy Weekend
CREDIT: Brian To/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Jonas Brothers, Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer, Zedd, Ally Brooke (with special guest Tyga), Ava Max, Fletcher and Tomorrow X Together will perform at iHeartMedia’s annual Wango Tango concert at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles (formerly StubHub Center) on June 1.

Freeform will broadcast a 90-minute television special on Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In addition, LiveXLive will livestream the concert for fans nationwide, and the event will also broadcast live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country in 100 markets. The KIIS CLUB VIP Pre-Sale will begin Thursday, May 2 at 10 a.m. PT. All remaining tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. PT via axs.com.

“Year after year, Wango Tango has been one of Los Angeles’s must-see events, bringing today’s biggest artists together on one stage for an unforgettable evening,” said John Ivey, President of CHR Programming Strategies for iHeartMedia and KIIS FM. “We look forward to bringing this iconic event to music fans nationwide through our continued relationship with Freeform as our television partner, and through our live broadcast on iHeartRadio stations and stream on LiveXLive.”

iHeartRadio Wango Tango Presented by The JUVÉDERM Collection of Dermal Fillers is an iHeartMedia production. National partners for this year’s event include Banana Boat Sunscreen, with more to be announced. The event will also be sponsored locally by Adriana’s Insurance Services, Amgen’s Breakaway from Cancer, California Community Colleges, California Earthquake Authority, Chevrolet, LOKO, Men in Black: International, Molina Healthcare, Nexx Burger, Nongshim America, Orange Coast College, Raging Waters Los Angeles, Renaissance Pleasure Faire, Santa Monica College and Svedka Vodka.

