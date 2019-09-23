Watch Halsey’s Stunning Performance of ‘Time After Time’ at the 2019 Emmy Awards

As part of Sunday night’s In Memoriam tribute at the 2019 Emmy Awards ceremony, Halsey performed a version of Cyndi Lauper’s 1983 classic “Time After Time,” over a montage of television stars who died over the past year. Introduced by actress Regina King, the singer performed accompanied only by a pianist and honored Katherine Helmond, Tim Conway, Gloria Vanderbilt, Penny Marshall, Luke Perry, Peter Fonda, Stan Lee, Rip Torn, and many others. The awards received some criticism online for omitting Peter Tork of the 1960s rock-group comedy “The Monkees.”

Halsey’s next album, “Manic,” is due in January.

While two shows that ended last season, “Game of Thrones” and “Veep,” were expected to win big, only the former did — at Sunday’s ceremony, “Game of Thrones” won the drama series trophy and supporting drama actor for Peter Dinklage, while “Veep” was shut out.

There were some other repeat names called this year, including lead comedy actor winner Bill Hader (“Barry”) and supporting comedy actress winner Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), but the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards were chock-full of new names accepting onstage in the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live — including first-ever Emmy winners Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”), triple winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) and Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”).