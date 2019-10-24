×

Haley Reinhart Joins Variety’s Music for Screens Summit

Haley Reinhart InStyle Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Singer-songwriter Haley Reinhart has been added as a special guest for Variety‘s second annual Music for Screens Summit, being held at Neuehouse in Hollywood Oct. 29.

Ten years after finishing third on “American Idol,” Reinhart has proven one of that show’s most in-demand survivors and even thrivers, especially as she’s risen to the top of music supervisors’ and advertisers’ synch lists. Her voice is being heard more than ever, thanks to ad campaigns using her covers of the Cranberries’ “Dreams” (for Mazda) and Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” (for Extra gum). Soothing and sultry, these renditions have made the singer a go-to for agencies while also allowing her to pursue a career in music full-time. Haley will talk about her journey in a Q&A with Variety executive editor Shirley Halperin.

Ticket information for the summit, which is aimed at the creators and greenlighters working at the intersection of music and visual media, can be found here.

Cameron Crowe and Robbie Robertson have previously been announced as keynote speakers for the summit. Also scheduled to appear on panels throughout the day are composer Hildur Ingveldardóttir Guðnadóttir, who just won an Emmy for “Chernobyl” and scored the blockbuster “Joker”; songwriter Diane Warren; Tom Mackay, Sony Music’s president of film and television A&R; Mary Ramos, the music supervisor for “Once a Time in Hollywood”; Omar Grant, co-president of Roc Nation Records; composer Alan Silvstri, and many others.

Music for Screens premier partners are ASCAP and PepsiCo, with music powered by Audio Network and Entertainment One.

Further information on the all-day confab’s panels and speakers can be found at variety.com/musicsummit.

 

