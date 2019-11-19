Haim Talks Mixing Up Justin Timberlake With Chili Peppers, ‘Hallelujah’ Single

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beat 1, Danielle Haim of the band Haim revealed that she was so starstruck when meeting Justin Timberlake that she messed up the title of “FutureSex/LoveSounds” and cried in a bathroom afterward.

“We met him maybe a couple of years ago, and first of all I saw that he was in the same room [at a party] and I was already having a freak out. He ended up passing me by and turned around and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I was just listening to your album,’” Danielle said. “‘My Song 5′ has this kind of distorted vocal tone where we’re referencing ‘SexyBack,’ I was so inspired by it. I was flustered and saying, ‘Oh my gosh, thank you so much you don’t understand we listened to your record while making our record. He was like, ‘Really?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, ‘Blood Sugar Sex Magik’ and then he looks at me with this confused face and was like, ’Thank you, but I’m not the Red Hot Chili Peppers.’”

“I was watching this whole train wreck,” Alana Haim, the youngest Haim member and sister, added. “Danielle was like, ’No, no, no ‘FutureSex/LoveSounds’ and [Timberlake] was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah it’s all good.’ She ran to the bathroom and there were tears shooting out of her eyes. We were like, ‘Danielle, it’s fine, it’s fine.'”

Fast forward to this year when Danielle got the chance to redeem herself with the band visiting Timberlake’s studio and playing their new single, “Hallelujah.”

The sister trio sat down with Lowe to discuss the new single being the cover of Apple Music Beats 1’s New Music Daily.

During the interview with Lowe, Alana shared the story behind her verse on the song; when she was 20, her best friend died and she cites the song as her at her most exposed.

“We’ve never really had a song that goes as deep as this. I don’t want people to listen to it and think that it’s a sad song, ’cause it really is celebrating the people that you love. There’s voice notes on my phone of me singing my verse, and the whole time we were writing, I was hysterically crying. I mean, there was so much emotion in the studio that day,” Alana said before touching on her late best friend. “It was the most dark time I’ve ever gone through in my life. And to read [on Instagram] that other people had gone through the same thing that I did and really did feel the same way was very comforting. … It’s a really crazy feeling to also pay tribute to someone that meant so much to me.”

Este Haim, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 14, tweeted about her inspiration behind her verse from the band’s Twitter account two days ago.

our new song hallelujah comes out tomorrow. this song is for anyone struggling with chronic illness and the people around us who we truly rely on for help and guidance. pic.twitter.com/xd6wBOuAli — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) November 17, 2019

The band shared another story of meeting their childhood idols, the Spice Girls. Again, poor Danielle got the short end of the stick, with Mel B. mistaking her for a fan when the two bands took a group photo.

At the Jools Holland show in England, contest winners were having their photos taken with each of the show’s guests. “We had taken photos with the contestants, and then they were like, ‘Okay, now let’s just do Haim and Emma Stone and Spice Girls . And Mel B. looked at Danielle and was like, ‘You’re not supposed to be in these photos,’ and Danielle was like, ‘Oh my gosh, no, I’m so sorry I’m in Haim,’ and she felt so bad.”

Added Alana, “If I was playing Wembley and I was a Spice Girl, the last thing I would be thinking is who should be in a photo. Honestly, it made my life I was honored she was even talking to me.”

“Honestly after that, they hooked it up,” said Danielle. “We got front row, catering, everything.”